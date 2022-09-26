Read full article on original website
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
You Can Take a Hike Once a Month in Texas at These 12 Incredible State Parks
One thing that is certain is that our Texas state parks are incredible. That stated, how about taking a hike at least once a month for a year and you'll still have places left over. The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials love to show off our Lone Star State's beauty.
24 Famous People You May Not Know With Roots in Texas
I think almost everyone will agree that Texas is a big state. Massive. Plenty of wide open spaces full of opportunities. I was today years old when I learned about some of the famous and well-known folks who have ties to Texas. These people are accomplished. From actors and singers to activists and politicians, the Lone Star State has been the birthplace or launchpad for many big names. It still is today.
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
Want To Work From Home? These Top 10 States Rank High in Remote Jobs
It seems like it all started with the pandemic. Covid-19 impacted all of us in one way or another. I think we all can agree on that. Doing business obviously is one of the things that changed the most. Companies and corporations worldwide were stunned and had to take measures to keep their workforce and lifeline alive.
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas
Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]
A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
Parker McCollum May Trade in Hunting for Spearfishing After This Big Catch [Picture]
Country music and the great outdoors tend to go hand in hand, with many artists enjoying hunting or fishing as hobbies. Parker McCollum is no exception — he loves bow hunting — but he may have just discovered his true passion after a spearfishing excursion. "I may love...
