ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Texans#Wallet Hubs
Lone Star 1280

24 Famous People You May Not Know With Roots in Texas

I think almost everyone will agree that Texas is a big state. Massive. Plenty of wide open spaces full of opportunities. I was today years old when I learned about some of the famous and well-known folks who have ties to Texas. These people are accomplished. From actors and singers to activists and politicians, the Lone Star State has been the birthplace or launchpad for many big names. It still is today.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?

A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lone Star 1280

The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas

Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas

Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Pat Green Will Quit Counting the Miles … Eventually [Interview]

A new Pat Green album is made better by knowledge of his last album, or any album from his 27-year-old collection. The groundbreaking Texan's fascinating journey began with an independent record titled Dancehall Dreamer in 1995 ("Of course, before that I sang at a lot of barbecue restaurants") and includes a still-controversial dalliance with mainstream country radio.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
947
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy