Read full article on original website
Related
Local father arrested after reportedly taking young children from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother’s house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children’s mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. ...
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents
Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Rigby Airport Board requests help from Jefferson County
Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible. The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in...
eastidahonews.com
Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
eastidahonews.com
Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range
REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cat and dog die in mobile home fire
Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls. The post Cat and dog die in mobile home fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Rigby couple invite you to ‘vamoose’ to escape rooms
RIGBY – For many years, people in Rigby have wished for more entertainment options. Juelaine Ricks and her husband, Derek, are hoping their new business will grant that wish in a satisfying way for customers. The Ricks recently opened Vamoose Escape Rooms at 198 North Yellowstone Highway in the...
eastidahonews.com
Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adult, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday night. The 8 p.m. crash involved two compact SUVs on Highway 91 just north of Sheepskin Road, Idaho State Police said. The injured adult was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the two injured juveniles were transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, state...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
eastidahonews.com
U-Pick Red Barn is giving away the ultimate fall prize package
U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is giving away the ultimate fall prize package. It includes a season pass for four, a wagon full of pumpkins, an activity punch pass, two bags of caramel popcorn and fresh honey.
eastidahonews.com
Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg
REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
Post Register
P&Z tables vote on new development
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on Tuesday on the issue of whether to recommend the city council approve Honeybrook Division 3, a new town home development proposed for Pendlebury and Cromwell lanes on Blackfoot’s east side. The panel unanimously decided to table the decision...
eastidahonews.com
No coaches allowed at new basketball gym in Rigby
RIGBY — A new indoor basketball and baseball gym gives kids throughout eastern Idaho a place to play year-round. Ryan Hatch, who owns the America Health medical brand, opened Baller Gym at 3937 East 240 North in Rigby off of Yellowstone Highway. The former soccer gym has multiple basketball courts and batting cages for young athletes to practice their skills. Other amenities, like a weightlifting gym, will be added in the future.
Comments / 0