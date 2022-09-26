Read full article on original website
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
Look: Jordan Spieth, Wife Annie Announce Great News
Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie announced some excellent philanthropic news on Wednesday. The Spieths are donating $500,000 through their foundation to Children's Health in Texas. It's the largest gift in the history of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. "We feel our values directly align with those at Children's and...
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
‘Golf is ripping itself apart’: Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest about LIV-PGA Tour feud
This week, on the storied grounds of the Old Course at St. Andrews, Rory McIlroy will again tee it up in competition against a lengthy list of LIV Golf players. McIlroy is in the midst of a fall stretch playing primarily on the DP World Tour, which this week visits St. Andrews, Scotland, for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, held at three local courses, the Old Course among them.
GOLF’s Subpar: How Tiger Woods inspired Tom Kim’s Presidents Cup celebration
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too
Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
Tommy Fleetwood miraculously holed out TWO balls with one swing (on the Road Hole!)
Tommy Fleetwood has played the Old Course at St. Andrews’ famous “Road Hole” 17th countless times, most recently at the Open Championship in July and again this week in preparation for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Still, the Englishman most assuredly has never...
Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
Patrick Reed refiles defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee, adds 3 more golf journalists
Patrick Reed has withdrawn his $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee from Texas federal court — only to refile and add new defendants in the state of Florida. First reported by The Athletic, attorney Larry Klayman on Wednesday refiled Reed’s suit in the Middle...
Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1
The Masters. The PGA Championship. The U.S. Open. The Open Championship. And the Sanderson Farms Championship. All majors to Davis Riley. They’re playing the Sanderson at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Miss., Riley is born and raised in Hattiesburg, about 90 minutes south, and this week is as big as they come. “Yeah, anytime I can get close to home and be back in Mississippi, it’s special,” Riley said Wednesday. “Sanderson Farms was one of the first tournaments that I got one of my first PGA starts at, so it’s always had a special place in my heart, and this is my fifth major, so it’s definitely one I’ve had chalked up on the calendar and would have liked to have a chance to win at one day.” On that front, he’s a quarter of the way home.
‘I’m laughing but I’m internally crying’: Pros battle horrid conditions in St. Andrews
The forecast didn’t lie. At least there’s that. The second round of the Dunhill Links Championship was always going to be marred by brutal conditions. The event even went so far as to schedule a shotgun start considering how miserable the weather was going to be. It would be best to get everyone on the course at once, making progress en masse rather than roll them out one at a time. And now that we’ve seen what came from a blustery, rainy day in St. Andrews, that decision was completely warranted.
We battled an epic Open Championship course. The course fought back
I first fell in love with Portrush in the summer of 2019. The Open had arrived in Northern Ireland, its first time there since 1951. The golf world arrived with it. Thousands cascaded in from the U.K. and Ireland. Thousands more, including me, came from further afield; I took a redeye into Dublin and then made the trek north, watching bleary-eyed as the Emerald Isle whizzed by. I was born and raised in a rural New England town, so while the pastoral landscape was familiar, it felt distinctly different. Older, for one thing. Secluded, for another; the landscape was timeless, outwardly unaffected by time and technology.
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
