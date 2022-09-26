We’ve covered Thursday Boot Company’s wares many times, and it’s no secret why. The brand delivers some of the best boots for men at an insanely economical price. We’ve done extensive testing of men’s footwear, and we’ve yet to find a boot brand that matches the value and style Thursday Boot Company delivers. The brand just debuted a new boot style for Fall ’22 that proves that less is more. Called The Titan, the black matte lace-up boots have a plain toe and a substantial, combat-inspired lug sole. Think of them as a slightly more grown-up version of Doc Martens’ classic...

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO