Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers to face Hurricanes on Thursday night
Perhaps Science Hill didn’t want to play the Hurricanes in hurricane weather. Priorities have been the central focus this week as Science Hill’s weather-induced schedule change cost a day of preparation.
Johnson City Press
City gives update on water meters, billing
More than 10,000 new water meters in the city of Kingsport are expected to be installed by next year and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, city officials said Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
Johnson City Press
ETSU arborist: Sunny days, cool nights make for vibrant fall
Hillsides throughout the Appalachian Highlands are starting to show brushes of yellow and orange, a sure signal that autumn has arrived. East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the campus arborist, said sunny days and cool nights have generated near perfect conditions for speculator fall foliage.
Safety complaints lead VDOT to replace rusted guardrail terminals on I-81 near Bristol, Marion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has replaced 18 guardrail end terminals after complaints from a safety advocate and questions from News Channel 11. With their iconic black and yellow diagonal stripes, guardrail end terminals are metal plates designed to peel away guardrails from a crashing car. But Steve Eimers […]
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
Kingsport Times-News
More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area
More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night. Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms.
Johnson City Press
Doggy Splash reschedule due to possible inclement weather
Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, the Doggie Splash Bash has been rescheduled to Oct. 8, city officials said. The annual Doggie Splash Bash, hosted by Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department, is an event where dogs can run and play with their furry friends in an enclosed area, under the water jets, water cannons and dumping buckets of the Riverview Splash Pad.
Kingsport: 17,000 water meters replaced so far
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport says it is continuing to make progress on replacing water meters across the city. In an update posted Thursday, the city said that 17,000 of the 39,000 meters in the system have been replaced so far. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed, allowing the […]
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm
A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
Johnson City Press
Silver alert issued for missing Kingsport woman
A silver alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Kingsport woman. Cathy Kaywood was last seen walking from her home near Brookside Drive.
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Johnson City Press
Federal transportation safety grants awarded to local agencies
Prosecutors in Northeast Tennessee are slated to receive a sizable portion of federal grants coming to the region for the enforcement and education of state traffic laws. The 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office in Washington County will receive $168,485.49 for “driving under the influence prosecution.”
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Johnson City Press
Ballad hosts ribbon cutting for pediatric emergency department at Indian Path
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area. The ribbon cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors...
supertalk929.com
Students questioned, cell phones taken as part of threat investigation at Happy Valley High School
A police presence and a soft lockdown were triggered Thursday afternoon at Happy Valley High School in Elizabethton following reports of a student making threats to harm others. No weapons were found according to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley who also said in a statement that the students involved were...
