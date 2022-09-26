Read full article on original website
What the past 12 hours have been like for one Floridian
At one point, Hurricane Ian was feared to directly hit the Tampa Bay region, where Chelsea Rivera is a Ph.D. student in St. Petersburg. So she went south to shelter with her parents in Sarasota. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hurricane Ian actually landed more south, meaning that Chelsea Rivera's evacuation plan...
Tackling food sustainability, in outer space and on the Kenai Peninsula
What does NASA have to do with food sustainability?. That’s the question Challenger Learning Center of Alaska CEO Marnie Olcott answered at the start of Wednesday’s Food Security and Sustainability workshop, hosted at the Kenai space education center. “NASA’s always been interested in: ‘How do we get a...
State wants to hear from Alaska seniors
Four years ago, when Alaska surveyed its 60-and-older population, seniors said their highest-priority issues were financial security and access to healthcare. Since 2018, that population has only continued to grow, testing the limits of the state’s eldercare services. Now, the state is conducting an updated survey to take stock of the highest-priority issues facing Alaska seniors today.
