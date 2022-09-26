Read full article on original website
Forget the Alps—as the U.S. Dollar Soars, a Better Currency Play Is on a Chalet in Japan
A strong U.S. dollar has motivated a wave of Americans to house hunt in Europe—but those looking for the biggest bargain should skip the Alpine ski chalet and add snowy Niseko, Japan, to their short list. The best exchange rates in a generation are handing U.S. buyers opportunities beyond...
For the First Time in 700 Years, a Massive English Estate Has Hit the Market and It’s Asking £30 Million
A huge and ancient estate in the U.K. countryside with ties to the royal family and a history that extends as far back as Medieval England has come to the market for £30 million (US$32.1 million). The history of Adlington Hall, in Cheshire, is as rich as its next...
Mansion Global Daily
Mortgage Rates Take a Bite out of Home Sales, U.S. Homeowner Equity Jumped 25.3%, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 29, 2022. The Lead. Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates.
London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York
One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
U.S. House Hunters Have More Choice—if They Can Stomach Current Mortgage Rates
Though their buying power may be slumping as mortgage interest rates soar, U.S. home buyers might still find some solace in greater bargaining power and more choice, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. Across the U.S. property market, inventory increased 26.9% year-over-year in September, according to the report. And...
Luxury Home Sales in Manhattan Saw Slight Boost in Third Quarter, Though Still Lower than Last Year
Luxury real estate sales in Manhattan picked up pace in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, though transactions were still down compared to this time last year, according to a report Friday from Bond New York. The sales price for an average luxury home, defined as the...
What Does California’s Solar Property Tax Exclusion Mean for Homeowners?
Q: I heard California’s solar property tax exclusion is set to expire. Does that mean I’m going to see an increase in my property taxes if I add a solar energy system to my home?. A: Since 1980, California has protected homeowners who add solar power systems to...
Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates
Pending home sales are down across the U.S., dropping 24% in August compared to a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades and increasing interest rates, pending home sales were down for the third consecutive month in August with an outlook that doesn’t seem promising for the remainder of the year. Three out of the four major regions experienced month-over-month decreases in pending transactions, with the sales in the South—which previously saw home sales boom during the pandemic—experiencing a sharp decline, sliding 24.2% in August from the same period last year and 0.9% month over month.
