Mortgage Rates Take a Bite out of Home Sales, U.S. Homeowner Equity Jumped 25.3%, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 29, 2022. The Lead. Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates.
London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York

One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
U.S. House Hunters Have More Choice—if They Can Stomach Current Mortgage Rates

Though their buying power may be slumping as mortgage interest rates soar, U.S. home buyers might still find some solace in greater bargaining power and more choice, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. Across the U.S. property market, inventory increased 26.9% year-over-year in September, according to the report. And...
Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates

Pending home sales are down across the U.S., dropping 24% in August compared to a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades and increasing interest rates, pending home sales were down for the third consecutive month in August with an outlook that doesn’t seem promising for the remainder of the year. Three out of the four major regions experienced month-over-month decreases in pending transactions, with the sales in the South—which previously saw home sales boom during the pandemic—experiencing a sharp decline, sliding 24.2% in August from the same period last year and 0.9% month over month.
