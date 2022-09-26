Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
FOX Carolina
Rabid animals confirmed in 3 Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that three animals tested positive for rabies in Anderson, Greenville and Pickens County. According to DHEC, the animals were submitted to the Public Health Lab for rabies testing on Monday, September 26 and the...
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
Smoky Mountain News
Performance vs. Promise: West, Cothran seek Haywood tax collector position
This is probably the only election story you’ll read about a county tax collector’s race in North Carolina, because Haywood is the only county in North Carolina that elects a tax collector. In the state’s other 99 counties, the tax collector is appointed — i.e., hired — and...
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
FOX Carolina
School districts address ‘false rumors’ of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
Smoky Mountain News
WNC residents win titles in Mountain State Fair
The N.C. Mountain State Fair wrapped up another year with a total attendance count of 159,575, a strong showing assisted by near-perfect weather that came in 26.6% above 2021 numbers. The fair also saw a record number of youth livestock show participants and collected 17,651 pounds of canned food donations.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
