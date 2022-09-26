Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Idaho8.com
Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.
Idaho8.com
Chiefs keenly aware that rough running often leads to defeat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping statics put up by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game. That is, until you see it bottled up like last Sunday in Indianapolis. The Chiefs only gained 58 yards on the ground and that inability to move the first-down markers had an effect on everything else. It’s a trend in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are 42-6 over the past four-plus seasons when they eclipse 100 yards rushing and 18-13 when they do not.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs look to get offense going vs. Mahomes, Chiefs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three touchdowns in three games hardly qualifies as getting the job done offensively. Tom Brady knows he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be better moving forward, beginning with a highly anticipated matchup Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since the Bucs trounced the Chiefs in the NFL title game two seasons ago. There’s an added element of intrigue with the game being played in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a destructive path across Florida earlier in the week. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.
Idaho8.com
49ers LT McKivitz undaunted by replacing Williams
Colton McKivitz is undaunted by the big void he must fill on San Francisco’s offensive line. McKivitz will be thrown into the starting lineup for the 49ers’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sidelined with a high ankle sprain. McKivitz says he knows no one can adequately replace Williams. But he says the experience he got doing it in a crucial Week 18 game last year gives him confidence he can do it again.
Idaho8.com
Mayfield’s transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage through three games. The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, but their passing game is second-to-last in the league. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team. The quarterback simply hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and at times hasn’t trusted his offensive line to provide protection and made it more difficult by shifting around in an otherwise clean pocket.
Idaho8.com
Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is struggling without injured star T.J. Watt. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury. Pittsburgh is 0-2 without Watt in the lineup heading into a visit by the New York Jets. The Steelers have had trouble stopping the run, particularly in late-game situations. New England and Cleveland were able to rely on the run heavily to pull out narrow wins each of the past two weeks. Pittsburgh shuffled its starting lineup in hopes of a kickstart, bumping defensive tackle Montravius Adams to first string in place of veteran Tyson Alualu.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team’s owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday. It...
Idaho8.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries — less than a week after being injured in another game. Tagovailoa is conscious, has movement in all his...
Idaho8.com
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.
Idaho8.com
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Hines Ward’s path to becoming NFL head coach starts in XFL
Hines Ward sees some Pittsburgh in San Antonio. Ward, who played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers and was MVP of their Super Bowl win over Seattle in 2006, is getting his first opportunity to be a head coach with San Antonio in the new XFL. The league relaunches in February 2023. Ward got a taste of Texas fandom when he went to the UTSA-Houston game on Sept. 3. The Cougars won in triple overtime, 37-35. The 46-year-old Ward had 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns for the Steelers. He made four Pro Bowls and was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.
Idaho8.com
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar found dead after apparent rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two climbers who died after an apparent accident in California, officials announced on Wednesday. Escobar was 31 years old. Firefighters attempted to reach two injured rock climbers at Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Cal...
Idaho8.com
Rhule ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he’s “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury. McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report. McCaffrey ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team’s bubble. Rhule says McCaffrey looked good in practice and added that “unless something comes up I’m sure he will give his best chance to go.” Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive end Marquis Haynes and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III were limited participants in practice Friday and are also listed as questionable.
Idaho8.com
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers lost 4-2 at home to Miami in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies have dropped the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bucs return to Tampa with a potentially healthier offense in tow
After three days of game preparation at the Dolphins facility in Miami Gardens, the Bucs Friday afternoon headed back to the bay area humbled, hopeful and perhaps a bit healthier. “A lot of people don’t know what they’re walking back into, depending on where you live at,” said coach Todd...
Idaho8.com
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Idaho8.com
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .257 average, 159 homers and 641 RBIs.
Idaho8.com
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot. One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports. The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild card, which hosts a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 7. The other two wild cards play on the road.
Comments / 0