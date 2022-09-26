ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward

The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Polling judges, volunteers needed as election approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volunteers and election officials are needed more than ever leading up to the general election on Nov. 8. In Olmsted County, there has been a low voter turnout this year, with the most recent special election yielding around thirty percent of residents that are eligible to vote.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
KIMT

Panel focused on hiring firefighters

The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter panel that focused on current challenges local departments are facing. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb was there and has the latest on what departments are trying to increase hiring. Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County collision injures two people

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision injures two Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street at around 3:30 pm. Two vehicles were both heading north and crashed together near miler marker 74. Two...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester Salvation Army ready to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Salvation Army is prepping for Hurricane Ian's massive fallout and the services that will be required once the storm subsides. Corps Officer Cornell Voeller said local nonprofits that are near the storm will assist first before volunteers head south to help with cleanup. Voeller said the nonprofit...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass

NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
CLAREMONT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#Bivalent#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Medical Services#Cdc
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
LA CROSSE, WI
valleynewslive.com

Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIMT

Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District

WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Local Efforts To Send Aid To Florida

NEARLY 40 MINNESOTA LINE WORKERS FROM 14 MUNICIPLE UTILITIES ARE HEADING TO FLORIDA TO HELP WITH RESTORATION EFFORTS IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN. TWO OF THOSE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE ROCHESTER PUBLIC UTILITIES AND AUSTIN UTILITIES.
FLORIDA STATE
KIMT

Crunch time for construction projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Troopers make 335 stops for dangerous driving behavior in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 citations and arrests were made over the weekend by Minnesota State Patrol as part of an extra enforcement effort called Project 20(22). It's aimed to target the most dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, impairment, distraction and even not using a seat belt. In Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy