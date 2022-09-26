Read full article on original website
KIMT
Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are facing
PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter roundtable that featured fire chiefs from seven southeastern Minnesota cities. Pine Island Mayor David Friese said the department has started a new initiative, known as the Explorer Program, that focuses on recruiting kids into the profession. Friese said there...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
KIMT
Community members have October opportunity to plant trees in Northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - RNeighbors, the Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center and Rochester Parks & Recreation are hosting an event to increase the tree canopy in the Northwest part of town. On Oct. 8, interested community members are encouraged to gather at the intersection of 68th Street NW and Gaillardia Drive NW.
KIMT
Polling judges, volunteers needed as election approaches
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volunteers and election officials are needed more than ever leading up to the general election on Nov. 8. In Olmsted County, there has been a low voter turnout this year, with the most recent special election yielding around thirty percent of residents that are eligible to vote.
KIMT
Panel focused on hiring firefighters
The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter panel that focused on current challenges local departments are facing. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb was there and has the latest on what departments are trying to increase hiring. Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are...
KIMT
Olmsted County collision injures two people
NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision injures two Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street at around 3:30 pm. Two vehicles were both heading north and crashed together near miler marker 74. Two...
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army ready to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Salvation Army is prepping for Hurricane Ian's massive fallout and the services that will be required once the storm subsides. Corps Officer Cornell Voeller said local nonprofits that are near the storm will assist first before volunteers head south to help with cleanup. Voeller said the nonprofit...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
valleynewslive.com
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Southern Minnesota News
Waseca City councillor likens local CBD buisnessman to high school drug dealer
John Mansfield (right) speaks at Waseca Council meeting as John Clemons looks on. A moratorium on the sale of THC products passed in Waseca last week, and the council’s discussion on the issue left one person feeling not so chill. Local cannabis business owner Mike Drummer was against the...
KIMT
Minnesota colleges and universities waiving application fees in October for Minnesota State month
ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is Minnesota State Month, where during the month of October any student interested in one of Minnesota's 33 colleges and universities can apply for free. This is the first year all 33 Minnesota state colleges and universities waived application fees. Rochester Community and Technical College admissions...
KIMT
Rochester American Red Cross encouraging blood donations to help aid victims of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Red Cross disaster relief operations are underway in Florida and surrounding states where Hurricane Ian is causing devastating destruction. The Red Cross provided shelter for over 33,000 people who left their homes in the wake of the storm in Florida Wednesday night. Locally, Red Cross...
KIMT
Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District
WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
KIMT
Local Efforts To Send Aid To Florida
NEARLY 40 MINNESOTA LINE WORKERS FROM 14 MUNICIPLE UTILITIES ARE HEADING TO FLORIDA TO HELP WITH RESTORATION EFFORTS IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN. TWO OF THOSE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE ROCHESTER PUBLIC UTILITIES AND AUSTIN UTILITIES.
KIMT
Crunch time for construction projects
ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
KIMT
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
KIMT
Heritage Preservation Commission tables decision on Silver Lake Park recommendation
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Heritage Preservation Commission voted 4 to 1 to table its decision on its recommendation for the historical designation of Silver Lake Park at its meeting on Tuesday. City staff said the park meets several areas of criteria to receive a local landmark designation. The designation would declare Silver...
KIMT
Troopers make 335 stops for dangerous driving behavior in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 citations and arrests were made over the weekend by Minnesota State Patrol as part of an extra enforcement effort called Project 20(22). It's aimed to target the most dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, impairment, distraction and even not using a seat belt. In Rochester...
