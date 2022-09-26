Read full article on original website
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
The tennis star will release her first children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai later this month Serena Williams's daughter loves her mom's new children's book — especially because she thinks it's about her! The tennis star, 40, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday where she chatted about her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai, which comes out later this month. Asked how her 5-year-old daughter Olympia likes the book, Williams shared that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes the book is actually...
The tennis star's 5-year-old daughter supported her mom at her final U.S. Open this year Serena Williams didn't always want her 5-year-old daughter in the stands during her tennis matches. In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the newly retired tennis pro, 40, explains why she didn't let her daughter Olympia come to her tennis matches until recently. "Is it true that you didn't want Olympia to go to matches because you were afraid you would lose killer instinct?" Barrymore asks Williams, who shares...
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Roger Federer’s tennis career officially ended after he lost in a doubles match alongside rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup last Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s ceremony following the match was emotional for everyone at the O2 Arena in London. Federer and Nadal let the...
Undivided devotion is usually associated with team sports. Travelling hundreds of miles to watch your heroes, supporting them through thick and thin. Naming a kid after a favourite player. Getting a tattoo. Such shows of allegiance and love have not traditionally been associated with tennis players. Yet Roger Federer and...
