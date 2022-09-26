ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Variety

Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good

Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Letitia Wright Says She Never Got To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright has revealed that she was unable to say goodbye to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, before he died from complications from colon cancer in 2020. “I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away, and I’m trying to contain it,” Wright, 28, expressed during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday (Sept. 26). More from VIBE.comMarvel's President Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Was Not RecastSuper Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall “But...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series ‘Armor Wars’ Will Now Be A Feature Film

Marvel’s six-episode Disney series “Armor Wars” is reportedly going to be turned into a movie. According to Deadline, Don Cheadle is expected to reprise his role as War Machine, aka Colonel James Rhodes while Yassir Lester will continue with writing the film after doing so for the previous series.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes

Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains that have started posting information about the movie on their websites. Disney later confirmed the running time. The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times and will be the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Avengers: Endgame. It is 26 minutes longer than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Next 'Star Trek' Movie Officially Removed From December 2023 CalendarMarvel's Kevin...
MOVIES
EW.com

Christian Bale said Chris Rock was too funny to be friends with during 'Amsterdam' filming

Christian Bale is in the movie business, not the funny business. The actor, who stars in David O. Russell's star-studded new film Amsterdam, recalled meeting his costar Chris Rock on his first day on set and sparking up a fast friendship. One that, ultimately, Bale said needed to be put on pause during filming because Rock was simply too hilarious.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Mark Ruffalo Could Return As the Hulk in 'Captain America: New World Order'

On top of the news that Tim Blake Nelson is returning as The Leader (Samuel Sterns), rumors are now emerging that are indicating that Mark Ruffalo could also be reprising his role as the Hulk in Captain America: New World Order. If Ruffalo does appear in the Anthony Mackie-led Marvel...
MOVIES
BET

Celebrating 5 Of Coolio's Classic TV & Film Appearances

Tributes are pouring in for "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio, who reportedly passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old. An original member of the Maad Circle, Coolio attained enormous fame during the 1990s with his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds, which appeared on the movie's soundtrack.
LOS ANGELES, CA

