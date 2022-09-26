Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good
Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
Letitia Wright Says She Never Got To Say Goodbye To Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright has revealed that she was unable to say goodbye to her Black Panther co-star, Chadwick Boseman, before he died from complications from colon cancer in 2020. “I admired his journey even more because he dealt with something that we didn’t know about until he passed away, and I’m trying to contain it,” Wright, 28, expressed during her appearance on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Monday (Sept. 26). More from VIBE.comMarvel's President Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Was Not RecastSuper Bowl LVI Halftime Show Wins 3 Creative Emmy Awards'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall “But...
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Tyler Perry Gets Real About Spike Lee’s Past Criticisms Of Madea
Tyler Perry got real when addressing Spike Lee's past criticisms of Madea years later.
Tyler Perry Pushes Back Against Claims His Madea Films Are Emasculating, Says He’s “Honoring” People
Tyler Perry is defending some of his most popular films against accusations that they feed into harmful stereotypes. Perry, who appeared on Chris Wallace‘s new CNN and HBO Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, stood by his hit film franchise, which includes 12 movies in total. During...
ETOnline.com
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
NME
Kevin Feige says it was “much too soon” to recast Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said it was “much too soon” to recast Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film producer reflected on the forthcoming sequel in an interview with Empire, explaining where the franchise will go in light of the death of Boseman who played T’Challa in the first film.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
BET
Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series ‘Armor Wars’ Will Now Be A Feature Film
Marvel’s six-episode Disney series “Armor Wars” is reportedly going to be turned into a movie. According to Deadline, Don Cheadle is expected to reprise his role as War Machine, aka Colonel James Rhodes while Yassir Lester will continue with writing the film after doing so for the previous series.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains that have started posting information about the movie on their websites. Disney later confirmed the running time. The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times and will be the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Avengers: Endgame. It is 26 minutes longer than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Next 'Star Trek' Movie Officially Removed From December 2023 CalendarMarvel's Kevin...
Complex
Ryan Reynolds Announces Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/28/22, 12:54 p.m. ET: Ryan Reynolds shared another clip in which he and Hugh Jackman hilariously talk about people having questions regarding Wolverine’s return to Deadpool. See original story below. Hugh Jackman will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool 3. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced the...
EW.com
Christian Bale said Chris Rock was too funny to be friends with during 'Amsterdam' filming
Christian Bale is in the movie business, not the funny business. The actor, who stars in David O. Russell's star-studded new film Amsterdam, recalled meeting his costar Chris Rock on his first day on set and sparking up a fast friendship. One that, ultimately, Bale said needed to be put on pause during filming because Rock was simply too hilarious.
hypebeast.com
Mark Ruffalo Could Return As the Hulk in 'Captain America: New World Order'
On top of the news that Tim Blake Nelson is returning as The Leader (Samuel Sterns), rumors are now emerging that are indicating that Mark Ruffalo could also be reprising his role as the Hulk in Captain America: New World Order. If Ruffalo does appear in the Anthony Mackie-led Marvel...
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
BET
Celebrating 5 Of Coolio's Classic TV & Film Appearances
Tributes are pouring in for "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio, who reportedly passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old. An original member of the Maad Circle, Coolio attained enormous fame during the 1990s with his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds, which appeared on the movie's soundtrack.
