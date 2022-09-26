Read full article on original website
'Solito' is a personal story of immigration that sheds light on the universal
Javier Zamora's Solito is an important book that refocuses the immigration debate by writing about — and from the perspective of — the most important aspect of it: the people who leave home behind and risk everything to look for a better life in the United States. As...
Category 5 hurricanes are rare in the U.S. There have only been 4 in its history
Ian has come ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast with winds of 155 miles per hour, placing it just shy of a Category 5 storm — a ranking shared by only four hurricanes of that strength known to have made landfall in the continental U.S. Those Category 5 storms, with...
Seismologists suspect explosions damaged undersea pipelines that carry Russian gas
Two undersea leaks that began in the Russian-owned Nord Stream gas pipelines on Monday were likely caused by powerful underwater explosions, according to Swedish and Danish seismographic data. It is "very clear from the seismic record that these are blasts," Björn Lund, director of the Swedish National Seismic Network at...
Research shows oil field flaring emits nearly five times more methane than expected
Flares, or fires lit at oil and gas wells to burn off excess gas that cannot be transported and sold, are a common sight at oil fields around the world. Some are even visible from space. But a new study published in the journal Science Thursday found that the process...
Elon Musk's floating Cybertruck tweet torpedoed by government agencies
Elon Musk's claims that the Tesla Cybertruck floats well enough to be used as a boat has received critical and comical responses from government agencies.
Some don't evacuate, despite repeated hurricane warnings, because they can't
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida's west coast, both local and state officials have activated emergency plans — urging residents to evacuate from high-impact areas. But when it comes to evacuating from Ian's path, residents such as Sharon Charles told NPR that they have no choice but...
