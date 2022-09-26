Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
Connecticut, New York and New Jersey: hiking or just deli-blazing?
When I started the trail in Maine, every summit showed endless views of mountains, trees and lakes. Signs of human civilisation were few. All through Maine and New Hampshire, towns were usually at least 4 days apart and often a decent distance off trail. In my travel south, this has...
thetrek.co
AT Days 152-155: Franklin, NC and on to Georgia!
I’d really enjoy my two days of resupply and recharge in Franklin, North Carolina. When I continued south, I’d cross quickly into the final AT state of Georgia. Here are the details:. Day 152 – Siler Bald Shelter to Winding Stair Gap (4 miles) Day 153 –...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvanians To Help With Ian Relief Efforts
Pennsylvania is not expected to see much impact from Hurricane Ian, but the Commonwealth is preparing to send a team to help other states in the recovery effort. Governor Tom Wolf says 45 members and support personnel from Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have been deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
abc27.com
State creates program to license recovery houses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are hundreds of recovery houses across Pennsylvania, but how can people tell if they are legitimate? The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs started a licensing program to help. Tae Adams lives at one of those licensed houses. “I’m getting there, and I’m nine...
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
Pennsylvania Announces New Childcare Tax Credit
Photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tax credit ranging from $180 to $630 is available to help offset childcare costs for working Pennsylvania families with children in daycare.
MedicalXpress
Lack of naloxone led to increased overdose deaths in rural Pennsylvania, study finds
Pennsylvania has one of the highest rates of opioid overdose in the nation, and, according to Penn State researchers, one's chances of surviving that overdose can depend on where the person lives. Using data from the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network from the years 2018–20 and American Community Survey data from...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
local21news.com
New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
New director for Pennsylvania’s office of medical marijuana
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has hired a new director of the Office of Medical Marijuana, which has been vacant since the spring. One of her first challenges: bringing down retail prices for patients. Laura Mentch has been on the job for three weeks and was introduced during Tuesday’s Medical...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
WALB 10
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
How to apply for a Pennsylvania property tax rebate or rent rebate
Learn how to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s property tax rebate and rent rebate program, and a special one-time bonus approved this year.
Time running out for those interested in applying for Pa. marijuana pardon
Time is running out for those who want to apply for Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The deadline to apply through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons is this Friday, Sept. 30. More than 2,500 people have already applied for their marijuana convictions to...
erienewsnow.com
SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
