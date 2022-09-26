ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey: hiking or just deli-blazing?

When I started the trail in Maine, every summit showed endless views of mountains, trees and lakes. Signs of human civilisation were few. All through Maine and New Hampshire, towns were usually at least 4 days apart and often a decent distance off trail. In my travel south, this has...
MAINE STATE
thetrek.co

AT Days 152-155: Franklin, NC and on to Georgia!

I’d really enjoy my two days of resupply and recharge in Franklin, North Carolina. When I continued south, I’d cross quickly into the final AT state of Georgia. Here are the details:. Day 152 – Siler Bald Shelter to Winding Stair Gap (4 miles) Day 153 –...
FRANKLIN, NC
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvanians To Help With Ian Relief Efforts

Pennsylvania is not expected to see much impact from Hurricane Ian, but the Commonwealth is preparing to send a team to help other states in the recovery effort. Governor Tom Wolf says 45 members and support personnel from Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have been deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

State creates program to license recovery houses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are hundreds of recovery houses across Pennsylvania, but how can people tell if they are legitimate? The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs started a licensing program to help. Tae Adams lives at one of those licensed houses. “I’m getting there, and I’m nine...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Delaware Water Gap, PA
State
New York State
City
Unionville, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Goal Setting#Linus Travel#Sobo#Northern
local21news.com

New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
GEORGIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy