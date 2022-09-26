A plethora of arts offerings present themselves in Oklahoma this fall. In Tulsa, visit the TCC Van Trease PACE for Signature Symphony’s Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor, which explores music with American composer Mason Bates. The PACE also welcomes Tulsa Opera’s The Italian Girl on Oct. 28 and 30. Celebrity Attractions’ Hadestown continues its run at the PAC until Oct. 2; you can catch it again Oct. 25-30 at the OKC Civic Center Music Hall courtesy of OKC Broadway. Celebrity also ushers in Frozen from Oct. 20-29. Stick around the PAC for Tulsa Symphony’s Unforgettable – Berstein’s Symphonic Dances on Oct. 8, led by guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann. The PAC additionally hosts Chamber Music Tulsa’s presentation of the Laredo, Robinson, Ngwenyama and Polonsky Quartet on Oct. 15-16. And if you’re looking for a family-friendly outing, visit Studio K at Tulsa Ballet for Jack and the Beanstalk on Oct. 14 and 15.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO