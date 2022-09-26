Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal demands Khamzat for UFC debut, Dana White responds
Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract by steamrolling Donovan Beard on Dana White’s “Contender Series” last Tues. night (Sept. 27, 2022) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, propelling the three-time collegiate wrestling champion to a flawless 3-0 record with three first-round finishes. Nickal is also...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To 'Fat' Zion Williamson Last Season And 'Fit' Zion This Season: "No McDonalds And Coca-Cola, Just Lean Meat And Fish"
Before coming to the league, Zion Williamson was touted to be the next big thing in the NBA. Even before playing a single game in the league, fans were hyped to see him dominate the league. But the former number one overall pick's NBA career so far has been far...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
WWE・
