UFC

MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal demands Khamzat for UFC debut, Dana White responds

Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract by steamrolling Donovan Beard on Dana White’s “Contender Series” last Tues. night (Sept. 27, 2022) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, propelling the three-time collegiate wrestling champion to a flawless 3-0 record with three first-round finishes. Nickal is also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media

Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
WWE

