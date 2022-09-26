ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

High school soccer star keeps playing despite being blind in one eye

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zJ6F_0iBG3ydw00

High school soccer star keeps playing despite being blind in one eye 02:16

CANTON -- There's a saying that goes keep your eye on the ball. Blue Hills Regional School senior Emily Lehane has no choice.

An accident during a soccer game left her blind in one eye. But that hasn't stopped her.

"When I got the injury, I didn't think I was going to be able to play but I didn't let that stop me from playing because I really love the game," said Lehane.

When she was a freshman she suffered a serious injury in a game when a soccer ball hit her in the eye which caused a hole in her retina. Now she is completely blind in her left eye.

"I still can't see. I'm told they won't be able to fix it until they come up with new STEM technology and that could be another five years, even 10."

But that doesn't hold back this 18-year-old soccer star and team captain from ripping it up on the field. Even though she had to tweak her game a bit.

"As I can't see out of this eye I have to make adjustments like sometimes I have no idea there's a player coming behind me so I have to look to make sure this eye catches it," explained Lehane.

Now, playing with one eye is her new normal.

"I've not seen anything like this," said Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Nicole Flynn.

What's Lehane's strength on the field?

"Sounds kind of funny but her field vision. So even though she can't see great she makes some of the best passes on the team. She knows her teammates are and where to put the ball," said Flynn. "She's beaten our school scoring record, our assist record, and our total points record, which is just crazy."

"When I came to this school I never felt like 'oh I'll be breaking records,' that never even crossed my mind," said Lehane.

And doing it with one eye has taught her some valuable lessons.

"To never give up with what you love. Even if you have challenges, you can definitely still do it. Which I did. This is kind of a big challenge for me but as long as you love it just keep doing it and that's what I did and I'm still playing now."

Now she's looking to the future.

"I've accomplished so much on this team. I don't think it will stop me in college," she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Bruins fans may quickly love A.J. Greer, who impressed vs. Rangers

BOSTON -- The NHL preseason is not always the most scintillating time of year for hockey fans. For something or someone to stand out, it takes a rather remarkable occurrence.On Tuesday night at TD Garden, 25-year-old winger A.J. Greer gave Boston fans something to celebrate.Greer was a one-man wrecking crew in the Bruins' preseason game against the visiting New York Rangers, dishing out a game-high seven hits in just 13:27 of ice time. That physical display came after Greer got into a fight in his first preseason game with the Bruins over the weekend.But Greer's game on Tuesday was about...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.   And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
WINTHROP, MA
CBS Boston

Hurley: Dolphins, NFL failed Tua Tagovailoa

BOSTON -- We need to stop hiding behind the "I'm not a doctor" line. It's cowardly.Most of us aren't doctors, no. But we're observant human beings. And we've seen enough head injuries in contact sports to know one when we see one. Last Sunday in Miami, we saw one. We saw Tua Tagovailoa's head slam hard against the turf. We saw him almost crumple to the ground a few seconds later. We were told it was an ankle and back injury for the quarterback.We're not doctors. But we're also not stupid.After smashing his head on the ground and feeling ......
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Canton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Canton, MA
Education
CBS Boston

Red Sox beat Orioles for 3rd straight win

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. "The guys are still fighting. We're looking to make some noise," right-hander Mike Bauman said after the Red Sox won 5-3 to send the Orioles to their fifth loss in six games. "Things didn't necessarily go our way, but there's a lot of baseball left and we're looking to get back on our feet this...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end

BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Larranaga staying with Clippers, won't rejoin Celtics' staff

BOSTON  -- The Celtics asked Jay Larranaga to return to the team as an assistant on Joe Mazzulla's bench. Larranaga has reportedly turned down that opportunity, according to SI's Chris Mannix.Larranaga "prefers to remain in Los Angeles" as an assistant on Ty Lue's staff on the Clippers, and it's hard to blame the 47-year-old. The Celtics entered the offseason as the favorites to win a title this season, but they're a bit of a mess at the moment following head coach Ime Udoka's season-long suspension. In Udoka's place, Boston turned to the 34-year-old Mazzulla as the leader on the bench,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Soccer Ball#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Regional School#Stem#Girls Varsity Soccer
CBS Boston

'Everyone is gone': Local man describes Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Hurricane Ian is on its way to Florida's West Coast - projected to make landfall on Wednesday. This would be the first time a major hurricane hit Tampa and St. Petersburg in more than 100 years.Many people have already decided to leave. But one young man from Hingham said he's staying put. Terrence Concannon goes to school in Tampa. His mother wishes he would have made a different decision."I have been furiously texting him and calling him," his mother, Laura Concannon said. "I gotta call my mom. I think I had like 14 missed calls from her...
TAMPA, FL
Berkeley Beacon

‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea

Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Englanders check on family, loved ones in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits

TAMPA  - Michael Petty has been sitting in his Jamaica Plain home, keeping a close eye on the next camera that shows the outside of his Tampa condo. "I see a lot of palms flying around the pool area, and I hear the wind," he told WBZ. He and his husband are safe in Boston and constantly checking in on loved ones as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the gulf coast. "We have been not getting this for decades, and I just keep thinking and holding my breath, thinking that eventually all of the building of the condos and things in Tampa......
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Parents hit with COVID thank NICU for caring for newborn twins

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Health care workers are a special group of people who have dedicated themselves, day in and day out, to saving and improving the quality of our lives.A local family wants to make sure the NICU team at Brigham and Women's Hospital knows the care they received is beyond any level of gratitude they could ever express.New parents Tejal Patel and Sean Laporta said the team at Brigham and Women's helped them navigate the most challenging three months of their lives."This week we started to get some giggles for the first time, so we're really excited...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Friends rally to help a workingman’s family

A year ago, Ciaran Moore was a man on the go – a construction foreman who loved Irish hurling and the 12 Bens Tavern and was living in Lower Mills with his wife and fully involved in raising three active children. A violent incident in the early morning hours...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

The State of Covid at Boston College

Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Davis Mega Maze, Spooky Tour in Salem, Robo Boston

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out a popular corn maze in Sterling, take a spooky tour in Salem, and see a block party of robotics in the Seaport. It's all a part of our To Do List!DAVIS MEGA MAZE GRAND OPENINGThis weekend, a popular corn maze is opening to the public for the season. On Saturday, Davis Mega Maze opens "The Game of Life" on weekends through October 30. In addition to the eight-acre maze, enjoy food, live music, and attractions, including an obstacle course, petting farm, and a zipline. https://davismegamaze.com/tickets/When: Oct. 1-30 - Saturdays: 11:30-7pm, Sundays: 11:30-5pm; Monday, October...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy