ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Central Texas man facing charges in Texas Capitol grounds damage

AUSTIN, Texas — A middle-aged Central Texas man is facing a state jail felony charge in vandalism at the state Capitol. DPS troopers arrested 42-year-old Dries Bedingfield late Wednesday night, after he was seen driving erratically on the south side of the Capitol. The damage seemed pretty minor --...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin

People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

North Austin SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out Thursday morning to a neighborhood in North Austin. The incident is still ongoing in the 500 block...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery

Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Dfw Airport#Austin Police Department#Austin Bergstrom#Acl Fest
CBS Austin

Austin-Travis County receives funding to prevent domestic violence killings by firearms

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin declared the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday which falls in line with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Council Member Leslie Pool read the proclamation and congratulated the people that have been helping provide resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The City and local advocacy groups are working together to shine a light on an issue that results in a number of assaults and homicides.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Police tracking brush fire in SE Buda, residents being notified

BUDA, Texas — Police officer are alerting residents in southeast Buda as the local fire department is working a brush fire on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, the Buda Police Department said it's tracking a brush fire near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Buda Fire and supporting agencies are on scene working to contain the blaze.
BUDA, TX
CBS Austin

Man dies in custody in Travis County Correctional Complex

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday afternoon and later died. TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS administered CPR but were unsuccessful. Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. ALSO | Central Texas man facing charges in Texas...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

City's "Austin Is My Home" program can help seniors stay in their homes

One thing we all know for sure is that affordability, housing, and displacement are big issues in our area. That is why the City of Austin Housing & Planning Department and Austin Public Health have teamed up to provide hands-on workshops to help ease some of the financial stress of homeownership for older Austinites.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy