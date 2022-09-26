Read full article on original website
Central Texas man facing charges in Texas Capitol grounds damage
AUSTIN, Texas — A middle-aged Central Texas man is facing a state jail felony charge in vandalism at the state Capitol. DPS troopers arrested 42-year-old Dries Bedingfield late Wednesday night, after he was seen driving erratically on the south side of the Capitol. The damage seemed pretty minor --...
Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin
People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
North Austin SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out Thursday morning to a neighborhood in North Austin. The incident is still ongoing in the 500 block...
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
One injured after being pistol-whipped during shooting in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was left with a head injury after being pistol-whipped during an overnight disturbance that escalated into a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex. Austin police said officers responded to a shoot-stab disturbance call at the Avalon Palms Apartments located at 9300 Northgate Boulevard...
Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery
Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
Butterflies will be challenged by Texas drought & extreme heat during fall migration
Butterflies are facing a challenging fall migration through Texas after the drought and extreme summer temperatures. This latest hurdle comes on the heels of a dramatic drop in monarch butterfly populations over the past three decades. “Well, there are just a few. There is just a starter bunch,” said John...
Austin-Travis County receives funding to prevent domestic violence killings by firearms
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin declared the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday which falls in line with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Council Member Leslie Pool read the proclamation and congratulated the people that have been helping provide resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The City and local advocacy groups are working together to shine a light on an issue that results in a number of assaults and homicides.
Austin firefighters join Texas A&M Task Force 1 for Hurricane Ian search and rescue
AUSTIN, Texas — As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, first responders in Texas are packing up and heading east. The Texas A&M Task Force 1 team deploying this week includes four firefighters from Austin. They are one of several teams FEMA is calling on to respond to Hurricane Ian‘s aftermath.
Valley Side Medical Clinic has a revolutionary approach for men with a sensitive issue
Did you know that there is a new approach to treating ED that is drug free and doesn't require surgery?. It is a revolutionary treatment called "Acoustic Wave Therapy." Andrew Rinehart with Valley Side Medical Clinic is here to share how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Austin Energy crews head to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian restoration efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy sent more than a dozen line workers and support personnel to Jacksonville, Florida to help with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts. The team left early Wednesday morning and is prepared to provide help for two weeks, though that may change depending on the direct impacts of the storm.
Police tracking brush fire in SE Buda, residents being notified
BUDA, Texas — Police officer are alerting residents in southeast Buda as the local fire department is working a brush fire on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, the Buda Police Department said it's tracking a brush fire near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Buda Fire and supporting agencies are on scene working to contain the blaze.
Hays, Travis Commissioners clarify opposing positions to planned toll road
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-proposed toll road south of Austin is getting new attention because of a dustup between Travis County commissioners and their counterparts in Hays County. The road would need to go through both counties but one of them wants to make clear... It has not changed its mind about the project.
Funeral service for APD officer killed in Liberty Hill motorcycle crash set for Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in a tragic off-duty motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored during a public visitation and funeral service on Monday, October 3, 2022. Senior Officer Martin died in a motorcycle crash Friday, September 23rd...
Hays Co. Sheriff's Office explains how emojis are used during drug deals
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Local police departments, sheriff's offices, parents, and educators are all learning how to crack the emoji drug code. It's just one more thing parents have to do to keep fentanyl-laced pills out of their kids' hands. The emojis are being used to buy and sell drugs on social media.
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
Man dies in custody in Travis County Correctional Complex
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday afternoon and later died. TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS administered CPR but were unsuccessful. Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. ALSO | Central Texas man facing charges in Texas...
City's "Austin Is My Home" program can help seniors stay in their homes
One thing we all know for sure is that affordability, housing, and displacement are big issues in our area. That is why the City of Austin Housing & Planning Department and Austin Public Health have teamed up to provide hands-on workshops to help ease some of the financial stress of homeownership for older Austinites.
