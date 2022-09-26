ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
dexerto.com

Forgotten Cold War AR is still dominant on Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Warzone expert FaZe Booya has showcased a powerful Cold War AR that’s going under the radar in the current meta and is perfect for dominating Rebirth Island. Although Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, the meta is primarily made up of Vanguard guns.
dexerto.com

Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions

A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
dexerto.com

Fortnite’s Goat Simulator 3 skin turns players into bodybuilder Goat

To celebrate Goat Simulator 3’s imminent release on consoles and PC, Epic Games is offering a buff Goat skin to Fortnite players. The first Goat Simulator launched in 2014, allowing players to assume control of a goat who could jump and run, as well as bash and lick various objects.
dexerto.com

GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK

One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked. GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.
dexerto.com

Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
dexerto.com

Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
dexerto.com

Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?

Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
dexerto.com

MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up

Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett

A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go fans divided over “useless” Fashion Week costume event

Pokemon Go’s new Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon, but some fans are split over whether these are worthwhile. Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week event introduced more costumed Pokemon into the expansive catalog of available creatures to collect. While the event also fully added Mareanie and Toxapex into...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
