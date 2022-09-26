ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?

With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Internal Storage#Video Game#Disney Dreamlight Valley
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tyler Mc.

Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home

In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
dexerto.com

Dead Space remake features no camera cuts for ‘unbroken experience’

In a new blog post, developers from Motive Studio revealed the Dead Space remake will feature “one sequential shot” with no camera cuts. Motive Studio has dedicated its efforts towards more than rebuilding Visceral’s seminal horror classic. The Dead Space remake will also come packed with brand-new additions.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
dexerto.com

Razer merch drop sets its sights on a brand-new market

Razer, a manufacturer of gaming peripherals is launching a line of ‘Atheleisure’ products for gamers with the ‘Instinct’ line of apparel. Razer might be known for making some of the best gaming peripherals around, like the Deathadder V3 Pro, however, it’s got its sights now set on the Athleisure market, with a brand-new collection of apparel. We previously reported that Razer previously teamed up with BAPE for their own fashion line, but this drop seems to be made from the ground up by Razer themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy