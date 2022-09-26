Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
Register Citizen
Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say
STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Arsonist suspected as possible cause of two Stamford fires, police say
STAMFORD — City police believe an arsonist may be behind two of three fire that happened in the same day on the city’s West Side. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said investigators are working to identify a man who was caught on surveillance footage near two fires early Thursday morning.
EXCLUSIVE: Glastonbury mom mourns loss of son who died in accident Sunday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Glastonbury mom is morning the loss of her 18-year-old son Gordon "Mac" Southby who died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with an SUV. Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury near...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven
Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night. The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how they're doing at...
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist dies in South Windsor crash with tractor-trailer, police say
SOUTH WIINDSOR — A motorcyclist was killed early Friday after a crash with a tractor-trailer, police said. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, and Rye Street. South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said. Sullivan Avenue was closed for hours...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Register Citizen
Selleck Street fire — third Stamford blaze in hours — likely not arson, police say
STAMFORD — State and local authorities are investigating a third fire that broke out in the city on Thursday morning — hours after two other incidents that officials say may have been arsons. The cause of a fire on Selleck Street remains under investigation by the city Fire...
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Police: Man wanted in Southington armed robbery and possibly others
SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are looking for an armed robber after a wine shop employee was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night. The same thief may have also robbed liquor stores in Bristol, police said. No one was injured in the Southington holdup, which happened about 7:30 p.m....
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
Register Citizen
Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
Comments / 2