East Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Manchester police: 19-year-old targeted, shot 54-year-old

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is in custody Thursday after Manchester police said he targeted and shot a 54-year-old man in late February. The shooting, which happened during an attempted robbery, happened at the Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Hartford Road, according to an announcement Thursday. The man was shot in […]
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say

STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Arsonist suspected as possible cause of two Stamford fires, police say

STAMFORD — City police believe an arsonist may be behind two of three fire that happened in the same day on the city’s West Side. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said investigators are working to identify a man who was caught on surveillance footage near two fires early Thursday morning.
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven

Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night. The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how they're doing at...
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man wanted in Southington armed robbery and possibly others

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are looking for an armed robber after a wine shop employee was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night. The same thief may have also robbed liquor stores in Bristol, police said. No one was injured in the Southington holdup, which happened about 7:30 p.m....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 17, wounded in New Haven shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after 17-year-old boy was shot on Read Street Monday afternoon in the city's Newhallville neighborhood. New Haven police were alerted to gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Tuesday. Police were then...
NEW HAVEN, CT

