Allentown, PA

Teen fatally shot, found dead near park in Allentown, Pennsylvania

6abc Action News
 2 days ago

A teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday near a park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The coroner said 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was found dead by Stevens Park, near Sixth and Tilghman streets, just before 3 p.m., investigators said.

Treshawn was a sophomore at William Allen High School, and counselors are on hand for students.

The shooting left neighbors in the area stunned. Many families have young children living nearby.

On Tuesday, police said a 16-year-old had been arrested and charged.

littleman1 L.
2d ago

Broad daylight....The million dollar question is why....Such a tragedy....Condolences to his family....May he R.I.P....God's watching over him now....🙏

Slappy Boots
2d ago

well believe it or not people this town was never like this back in the '60s and '70s this town got worse as years went by too many different people entered this city of Allentown and they actually ruined it that's all you have anymore shootings and nobody cares anymore it seems like loud cars loud music it was dirt bikes and four wheelers and firecrackers before now you know it's everything else it's just the town's just getting worse it's a sad it really is never was like this God bless his family 🙏🙏

Sandy Gentile Shallo
2d ago

My heart breaks for this child's family and friends. A wonderful life cut way to short. Rest in eternal peace young angel🙏🏻📿

