FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff

With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Clayton Kershaw
Kevin Gausman
Blake Treinen
Andrew Heaney
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Break Franchise Wins Record For Single Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise wins record for a single season, surpassing the 106 victories the 2019 and 2021 teams amassed. The 2022 Dodgers have 107 wins and seven games remaining to add onto their final total. They are the first team in MLB history with at least...
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings

The Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings in one of the most dramatic wins of the season. San Diego broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 8th inning that began with a leadoff double from Austin Nola that hit off the glove of Chris Taylor.
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers return to the field on Wednesday looking to bounce back from yesterday’s extra-inning clunker. With a win, the Dodgers will break the franchise record for wins in a single season. Julio Urias, who currently leads the NL in ERA at 2.25, takes the mound for Los Angeles....
True Blue LA

Dodgers break record behind Urias’ dominant performance

They’ve done it folks. The 2022 Dodgers have put together the strongest regular season in franchise history, winning their 107th game of the regular season. Behind yet another dominant performance from Julio Urias, the Dodgers escaped with a 1-0 extra-inning victory. There was one very common theme in this...
