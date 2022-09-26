Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff
With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Break Franchise Wins Record For Single Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise wins record for a single season, surpassing the 106 victories the 2019 and 2021 teams amassed. The 2022 Dodgers have 107 wins and seven games remaining to add onto their final total. They are the first team in MLB history with at least...
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings
The Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings in one of the most dramatic wins of the season. San Diego broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 8th inning that began with a leadoff double from Austin Nola that hit off the glove of Chris Taylor.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVIII chat
The Dodgers return to the field on Wednesday looking to bounce back from yesterday’s extra-inning clunker. With a win, the Dodgers will break the franchise record for wins in a single season. Julio Urias, who currently leads the NL in ERA at 2.25, takes the mound for Los Angeles....
True Blue LA
Dodgers break record behind Urias’ dominant performance
They’ve done it folks. The 2022 Dodgers have put together the strongest regular season in franchise history, winning their 107th game of the regular season. Behind yet another dominant performance from Julio Urias, the Dodgers escaped with a 1-0 extra-inning victory. There was one very common theme in this...
