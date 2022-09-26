Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance
DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement
The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Tough but Necessary Decision to Make
Following the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants, decisions will need to be made. When will QB Dak Prescott return? Is Michael Gallup ready play? etc. However, the one that needs to be answered soonest involves healthy players. What will they do at left guard?. For the past...
Clayton News Daily
Jamaree Salyer to Make First Career NFL Start for the Chargers
After starting the good part of two seasons at left tackle for the University of Georgia, Jamaree Salyer seems well suited and well prepared for his first chance at starting at the ever-so-valuable blind-side spot in the National Football League. A former five-star out of Pace Academy was projected as...
Clayton News Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Will Play Against Joe Burrow, Bengals
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will start in this week’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Tagovailoa will face his fellow 2020 NFL draft class member Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Dolphins have a plan in place in case Tagovailoa is not able...
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
Clayton News Daily
Home of NBA Announcer Mike Breen Destroyed in Massive Fire
NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a devastating house fire last weekend, as first reported by TMZ. The incident reportedly occurred early Sunday morning when the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received phone calls from Breen’s neighbors reporting the fire. The fire department was also alerted by residential fire alarms in the home.
NBA・
atozsports.com
It’s time to give the Cowboys the credit they deserve
The Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both have blossomed into franchise cornerstones early in their professional careers. Diggs led the league in interceptions during his second season. He earned All-Pro honors and is a certified ballhawk. Lamb has flashed elite talent in spurts and has the potential to be among the best wideouts in the league.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Lonzo Ball Could Return This Season After Knee Surgery
View the original article to see embedded media. Lonzo Ball’s surgery on his left knee went well and there’s belief he can return to the court this season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Doctors believe the issue was addressed but he will miss several months of action. Both the Bulls and the guard’s camps will monitor his response to the procedure over the next two weeks.
NBA・
Nashville offers ticket deal for Colts vs. Titans NFL Week 7 game
Remember how team owner Jim Irsay urged -- really urged -- Indianapolis Colts fans to be at their rowdiest for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans? They can do that in Nashville in Week 7, as well. ...
WATCH: LSU 4-star WR commit Khai Prean in action
2023 St. James (La.) wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers in August. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect is back on the field showing why he’s one of the top prospects in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co. Last week, in a blowout win, Prean helped...
