ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
MISSOURI STATE
Bay News 9

Biden aims to bolster Indo-Pacific relations through new partnership

The White House on Thursday unveiled a Pacific strategy designed to bolster U.S. engagement with more than a dozen island nations on issues including climate change and maritime security while pledging to expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in the region. The Biden administration released its new strategy, as well as...
U.S. POLITICS
Bay News 9

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties. The declaration will allow individuals, businesses and localities in the hardest hit areas to seek federal funding to recover. What You Need To Know. President...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Bay News 9

Senate passes short-term government funding bill ahead of shutdown deadline

The Senate on Thursday voted 72-25 to pass a short-term funding measure, sending the bill to the House ahead of Friday’s deadline to avert a government shutdown. The bill, also known as a Continuing Resolution, includes approximately $12 billion in assistance to Ukraine — including, notably, $35 million “to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine,” according to a fact sheet released by lawmakers — as well as $20 million in emergency funding to address the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., $2.5 billion for recovery efforts from New Mexico’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire and $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Transportation Department#Lawsuits#Department Of Justice#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Dot
Bay News 9

Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday....
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

Americans are worrying about the wrong recession, Beacon Economics says

LOS ANGELES — After the Federal Reserve increased the fed funds rate last week for the third time, the popular debate has been whether the country is in a recession already or is headed for one. But economist Christopher Thornberg thinks Americans are worrying about the wrong problem. What...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Bay News 9

Faith in Supreme Court hits historic low, poll finds

Public opinion in the Supreme Court is at a historic low, according to a new Gallup poll. A record low 47% of U.S. adults surveyed by Gallup this month said they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the federal judicial branch that is headed by the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy