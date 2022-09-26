Read full article on original website
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Biden aims to bolster Indo-Pacific relations through new partnership
The White House on Thursday unveiled a Pacific strategy designed to bolster U.S. engagement with more than a dozen island nations on issues including climate change and maritime security while pledging to expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in the region. The Biden administration released its new strategy, as well as...
Drawing contrast with GOP before midterms, Biden touts drop in Medicare prices
Speaking exactly six weeks from the midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his efforts to lower health care prices for seniors, highlighting a decrease in the cost of seniors’ medical coverage for the first time in more than a decade. Biden and congressional Democrats this year pushed...
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties. The declaration will allow individuals, businesses and localities in the hardest hit areas to seek federal funding to recover. What You Need To Know. President...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Senate passes short-term government funding bill ahead of shutdown deadline
The Senate on Thursday voted 72-25 to pass a short-term funding measure, sending the bill to the House ahead of Friday’s deadline to avert a government shutdown. The bill, also known as a Continuing Resolution, includes approximately $12 billion in assistance to Ukraine — including, notably, $35 million “to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine,” according to a fact sheet released by lawmakers — as well as $20 million in emergency funding to address the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., $2.5 billion for recovery efforts from New Mexico’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire and $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday....
Americans are worrying about the wrong recession, Beacon Economics says
LOS ANGELES — After the Federal Reserve increased the fed funds rate last week for the third time, the popular debate has been whether the country is in a recession already or is headed for one. But economist Christopher Thornberg thinks Americans are worrying about the wrong problem. What...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
"Markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking but BoJ/BoE panics not yet credible nor coordinated," Bank of America said.
Companies have slowed adding women to boards since the pandemic: report
A new report reveals the pace of women joining corporate boards has slowed in 2022, declining by 8 percentage points in the first six months of the year. Nearly two-thirds of the board seats held by women were also added, not requiring a man to leave or replacing a man either.
Faith in Supreme Court hits historic low, poll finds
Public opinion in the Supreme Court is at a historic low, according to a new Gallup poll. A record low 47% of U.S. adults surveyed by Gallup this month said they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the federal judicial branch that is headed by the Supreme Court.
Judge rebuffs special master request for Trump’s lawyers to clarify Mar-a-Lago document claims
A judge on Thursday denied a special master request seeking to clarify former President Donald Trump's allegations that federal agents lied or planted documents during last month's expansive search of his Mar-a-Lago home. The ruling came from Trump-appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who recently heeded the Trump team’s request to...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.
Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
