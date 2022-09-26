Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Say You Should Follow For A Longer Life
Even with all the advancements of modern medicine and technology, the unfortunate truth is that none of us will live forever. We can, however, make healthy decisions that will allow us to lead the longest lives possible by decreasing our risk of chronic disease and improving our quality of life. In fact, there are several habits health experts swear by when it comes to increasing life longevity—and they may be simpler than you think.
Comments / 0