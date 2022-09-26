Even with all the advancements of modern medicine and technology, the unfortunate truth is that none of us will live forever. We can, however, make healthy decisions that will allow us to lead the longest lives possible by decreasing our risk of chronic disease and improving our quality of life. In fact, there are several habits health experts swear by when it comes to increasing life longevity—and they may be simpler than you think.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 HOURS AGO