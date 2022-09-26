ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills 'Halloween House' Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper

Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Dancing with the Stars of Casper 'Through the Decades' to feature local stars, fire performers, silent and live auction packages, and MORE!

Dancing with the Stars of Casper is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center. It is less than a month away, on Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. Our performers are dancing their way back in time to provide a spectacular performance, and our celebrity panel of judges is sure to engage the audience!
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

