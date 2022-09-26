Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
oilcity.news
Pretzel Logic: New business with an old twist reopens in Casper’s Eastridge Mall
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America, Carol Allred decided to close the Pretzelmaker shop she had owned and operated in the Eastridge Mall food court for 28 years. Business had been slowing down as the mall’s foot traffic decreased, and she...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
oilcity.news
Dancing with the Stars of Casper ‘Through the Decades’ to feature local stars, fire performers, silent and live auction packages, and MORE!
Dancing with the Stars of Casper is an annual fundraising event benefitting the Mercer Family Resource Center. It is less than a month away, on Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. Our performers are dancing their way back in time to provide a spectacular performance, and our celebrity panel of judges is sure to engage the audience!
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
oilcity.news
Josh Dorr, Chancey Williams opening for Sawyer Brown at Ford Wyoming Center’s 40th Anniversary Celebration
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ford Wyoming Center will be hosting its 40th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, with concert performances by Josh Dorr, Chancey Williams and Sawyer Brown. The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 with a “Casper Walk of Fame” available for people to recall...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Don’t Miss Garage Sale Fundraiser for Firefighters Facing Extreme Hardship
The Casper firefighters are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, October 8th to benefit the local firefighters facing extreme hardship, according to a recent press release from Casper Fire-EMS Department. The Garage Sale will take place at Fire Station no. 3 (2140 E 12th Street), from 7 AM to 5...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain
Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
oilcity.news
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
