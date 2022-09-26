ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia to host ceremony Tuesday for groundbreaking of new fire station

By Ryan Shiner
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station.

The ceremony for Fire Station No. 11 will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday at 6909 Scott Blvd.

A press release stated speakers for the event will include: Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer and Acting Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.

The purchase of the land, was finalized in October of 2020 after a 2018 Community Risk Analysis conducted by the Columbia Fire Department identified southwest Columbia as one of two areas where a fire station would have the greatest impact on emergency response times.

Former Columbia Fire Chief Andy Woody commented on the finalization in 2020 saying, "A new fire station in this area will more evenly allocate our resources to a growing segment of our community and have a positive impact on overall response times."

Residents who wish to attend can park along the sidewalk of Montauk Court within the nearby subdivision named Deerfield Ridge, located east of the construction site.

