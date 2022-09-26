Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
'Solito' is a personal story of immigration that sheds light on the universal
Javier Zamora's Solito is an important book that refocuses the immigration debate by writing about — and from the perspective of — the most important aspect of it: the people who leave home behind and risk everything to look for a better life in the United States. As...
Climate change makes storms like Ian more common
Hurricane Ian was just shy of a Category 5 hurricane when it barreled into Florida. The wind was strong enough to destroy homes, and relentless storm surge and rain flooded entire neighborhoods in a matter of hours. Storms like Ian are more likely because of human-caused climate change. Heat is...
What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air
Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He's been doing that for six years and says Ian was especially rough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk's floating Cybertruck tweet torpedoed by government agencies
Elon Musk's claims that the Tesla Cybertruck floats well enough to be used as a boat has received critical and comical responses from government agencies.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0