disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s
Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Hollywood Boulevard Closed Off After Portion of Store Facade Collapses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This morning, something caused a good-sized chunk of wall around a doorway to collapse at Keystone Clothiers, a popular store on Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Entry to the park was a bit backed up even 30 minutes after park open, we suspect due to...
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature
A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
WDW News Today
1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World
Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
disneydining.com
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
disneydining.com
New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks
Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
wanderwisdom.com
Baby Says His First Word at 'Disney World' and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
The Disney parks are well known as magical places to those who love them, for both children and adults alike. It makes sense, when you consider how many families know it as the place where so many happy memories are made. And once in awhile, something special like a marriage proposal or major childhood milestone takes place at Disney, too.
Jackass' Director Is Making A Documentary About Debauchery At Disney World
Stolen Kingdom will follow decades of wrongdoing at Walt Disney World that led to a major theft.
disneytips.com
The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast
When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
