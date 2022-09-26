ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s

Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature

A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?

One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks

Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Baby Says His First Word at 'Disney World' and Mom's Reaction Is Everything

The Disney parks are well known as magical places to those who love them, for both children and adults alike. It makes sense, when you consider how many families know it as the place where so many happy memories are made. And once in awhile, something special like a marriage proposal or major childhood milestone takes place at Disney, too.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast

When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
TRAVEL

