Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges
A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
Riley County Arrest Report September 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JAMES MICHAEL EVANS, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Deputies seize firearm Kan. man used to threaten girlfriend, teen
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a disturbance at a home involving a gun. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
Standoff in Salina ends with man in custody
A seven hour standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.
Riley County man will serve 30 years for kidnapping, torture of girlfriend
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel is sentenced to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Kendra Lewison after he was convicted to 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for […]
Graphic videos: Topeka police surround, arrest shooting suspect in downtown area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Video acquired by 27 News shows law enforcement surrounding and arresting a shooting suspect in downtown Topeka. Below are videos captured by 27 News viewers of the confrontation between law enforcement and a male suspect who is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting that left one dead and one injured. […]
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in […]
Student arrested for threat written on bathroom wall at Salina South HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into a threat written on a bathroom wall at Salina South High School led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. The Salina Police Department said the statement, written on a wall in a women’s bathroom, indicated a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
3 adults, 3 minors arrested after drug-related offenses in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three adults and three minors have been arrested after various drug-related offenses in Council Grove. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers conducted a search warrant at 28 North Neosho St. Apartment 4. As a result, it said Kevin Wiegand, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
Man injured, sent to hospital at Lyon County plant
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder […]
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
