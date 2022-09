Watch Week 3's 'Upon Further Review' with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 33:03

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury.

On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.