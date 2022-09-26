ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puffer Vests Guide: The 15 Best Picks for Fall and Winter 2022

Whether you call it a vest, gilet, or waistcoat, the versatile and ubiquitous sleeveless jacket was made for today's man. It naturally accentuates a guy's best attributes, like shoulders and arms . You can wear one over a sweater, or pair it with denim. Anything works—especially if you go with a puffer vest. When the weather turns chilly but a full jacket is overkill, puffer vests provide the warmth you need while still allowing you to show off other layers underneath .

“The functional aspect of a vest is a great reason to own one” Jon Ruti, founder of Rivay NYC, tells Men's Journal .

No matter your preference, the look allows your arms to be comfortable and free to move while keeping your core warm and silhouette slim to achieve that desired V-torso.

“I like to keep it simple and wear a vest, a woven shirt, lightweight sweater, or sweatshirt.” says Ruti. “It should fit slim through the body, but not too slim that you can't layer underneath it.”

Quality puffer vests will last for years and look great with anything—from a button-down shirt on the way to work to a pair of slim sweatpants on the way to the gym. Below, we've rounded up our our favorite puffer vests for this season.

The Best Puffer Vests of 2022

Mens Journal

Hiking Boots Guide 2022: 10 Pairs for Hitting the Trail This Fall

Just like you’d never go off-roading with bald tires, hiking in casual athletic shoes is a recipe for disaster. To set yourself up for success on the trail, you’ll need to lace up a pair of durable hiking boots. While the shopping criteria for everyday footwear revolve around style and comfort, hiking boots are all […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Joggers Guide 2022: 11 Versatile Pairs You Can Wear Every Day

If you haven’t hopped aboard the athleisure train yet, it’s time to reassess your wardrobe. Beyond providing all-day comfort and utility, athleisure wear adds a dose of casual style to your ‘fit. And just like a well-made hoodie, the right pair of joggers might become your go-to choice for everyday wear. What's a Jogger? While […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Flannel Shirts Guide: The 15 Best Picks for Fall 2022

The days are growing shorter, the temperature is dropping, and the leaves are changing colors. That can only mean one thing: Flannel season is back. For fall and even winter weather, flannel shirts are rarely a bad choice. They’re warm, comfortable, and will match just about anything—the perfect garment for casual wear. When shopping for […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

Whether you’re the kind of guy who meticulously plans his outfits or you prefer to improvise based on whatever isn’t buried in your hamper, there’s one article of clothing that’ll guarantee a sartorial confidence boost: the leather jacket. (A kickass pair of cowboy boots is definitely a close second.) With a leather jacket on your […]
APPAREL
Person
Idris Elba
Mens Journal

The 12 Best Men’s Winter Coats of 2022

As with plenty of other menswear essentials, men’s winter coats need to strike a delicate balance between performance and style. They need to look good and work with a variety of outfits, and they also need to keep you warm and protected from chilly, wet weather. If you live in a cold weather region, you’ll […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Men’s Boots Guide: The 15 Best Pairs for Fall and Winter 2022

Unless you’re on the brink of a Margaritaville beach retirement—drink in hand, toes in the sand (wow, that does sound nice)—now’s the time to start prepping your cold weather wardrobe. Even those committed to toasting in the tropics year-round can’t deny the coziness of chillier climes. Crisp air and kaleidoscope foliage. A glass of good […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

Winter doesn’t have to mean the end of camping season. While can hope for warm weather, plan to protect yourself from bone-chilling overnight temps with new high-tech cold weather sleeping bags. Shopping for Cold Weather Sleeping Bags Traditionally, cold weather sleeping bags are rated for temps 20 degrees Fahrenheit and below. The “EN” (European Norm) […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Go Beyond Business Casual With Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0

This article was produced in partnership with Public Rec If you think the word “multihyphenate” can only be used to describe over-achieving celebrities like singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Justin Timberlake or actor-producer-investor Ryan Reynolds, you just haven’t met Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 yet. Don’t let the name throw you off. This do-anything, wear-anywhere pant was built for […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

10 Best Men’s Skincare Brands This Year

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas Men's skincare has gotten a lot of hype this past year—as it should. Men's skin and self-care are just as important as everyone else’s. That's why the best men's skincare brands of today are actually using ingredients and formulas catered to treating men's skin and not […]
SKIN CARE
Mens Journal

The 21 Best Hand Creams for Men

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas. Most men don’t want a long, complicated self-care routine, and who can blame them? The good news is that you don’t need a 10-step morning and night routine. Once you have the basics down, you’re set. Take a moment to check your bathroom cabinet. Do you […]
SKIN CARE
Mens Journal

Best-Smelling Body Washes for Men

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas. Recent years have seen a boom in grooming products designed specifically for men. In fact, male skincare has been revolutionized with scents, designs and ingredients chosen with the modern man in mind. If you’re a man looking to upgrade your skincare ritual, there is no better […]
SKIN CARE
Mens Journal

Best Wedding Tuxes and Formal Suits You Can Buy or Rent Online

Perhaps you don’t have a million fittings like your bride-to-be, but shopping for your wedding tux or suit can still be an ordeal. The suit has to look good, it has to be photographed well, it has to be comfortable, and it gets bonus points if it’s something you can wear again. The below suits […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

10 Best Amber Ales to Drink This Fall That Are Downright Delicious

Any time is a great time to be a beer drinker, but fall is especially nice. There are countless beer styles well suited to the warm days and crisp, cool nights of early fall. This includes Oktoberfest-style beers, saisons, pumpkin ales, brown ales, fresh-hop IPAs, and one of the most underrated fall beer styles: amber […]
DRINKS
Mens Journal

18 Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants for Men in 2022

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being picky about the ingredients or substances you’re willing to put in your body. Aluminum is renowned for its ability to soak up sweat- and odor-causing bacteria, which is why so many mainstream deodorants include it in one form or another. […]
SKIN CARE
Mens Journal

What 10 Popular Hops Varieties Bring to Your Favorite Beers

In the simplest sense, to brew beer, you need water, malts, yeast, and hops. That's true whether you're a home brewer slaving over your own little cauldron or a brewery working in vats at a much larger scale. And while each ingredient is important to the final product (and there are other ingredients based on […]
DRINKS
Mens Journal

The 11 Best-Smelling Shampoos for Men

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas. When it comes to shampoo products, men generally seek out products that cleanse, nurture and leave behind a great scent. The tide is turning toward all-natural scents. Some artificial fragrances contain phthalates, which by law do not have to be featured among listed ingredients. Natural is […]
SKIN CARE
