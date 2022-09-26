Leigh Centurions’ Adrian Lam misses out on Coach of the Year award as Barrow Raiders’ Paul Crarey picks up award

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
ng-sportingnews.com
The massive disadvantage facing Parramatta Eels in NRL Grand Final
Parramatta will go into Sunday night's NRL Grand Final against Penrith with one major disadvantage facing them. Due to the dominance of the Panthers over the past three years, the reigning premiers will go into the game with 13 players that have previously featured in at least one grand final.
ng-sportingnews.com
Parramatta forward Shaun Lane fires warning shot to Nathan Cleary ahead of NRL Grand Final
Eels forward Shaun Lane has fired a warning shot to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, just days before the blockbuster western Sydney grand final at Accor Stadium. Parramatta advanced through to the 2022 decider with a comeback victory against the Cowboys, while the reigning champions cruised home in the second-half with a convincing win over South Sydney.
Cowboys coach Todd Payten can't resist slamming the refs over shocking call against Parramatta as Nicho Hynes WINS the Dally M by recording the highest points tally EVER
Nicho Hynes has been rewarded for a stunning 2022 campaign with the Cronulla gun named the Dally M player of the year - but Todd Payten stole the show on Wednesday night when he couldn't resist slamming the refs over an awful call in the Cowboys' finals loss to Parramatta.
Why legendary caller Ray Warren gave St George pride of place when he designed the $10,000 rings for this year's NRL grand final winners
Highly respected broadcaster Ray Warren has officially retired from commentating, but he will still be involved on NRL grand final day after designing the rings that will presented to each player from the premiership-winning team. And the 79-year-old has insisted that St George be represented prominently on the one-off run...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
ng-sportingnews.com
‘Parramatta will be back where they belong’: Eels’ CEO eyeing grand final success
Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos has declared that the club’s first grand final appearance in over a decade is a deserved reward for all of the hard work that’s gone on over the years to get the Eels back to the summit of the game. On Sunday they will...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
Geelong captain Joel Selwood retires from AFL after winning fourth flag
Geelong champion Joel Selwood kept his decision to retire from teammates so they could maintain focus in their AFL premiership pursuit, coach Chris Scott has revealed. The Cats were ultimately successful, thrashing Sydney in last Saturday’s grand final to give Selwood the perfect send-off. The 34-year-old kicked a fairytale goal during the last quarter, sparking an explosion of emotion that indicated his 355th game was likely to be his last.
BBC
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham
Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow. West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes. Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time. Striker Sam...
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Host West Ham United
Chelsea return to Kingsmeadow ahead of their third Women's Super League fixture.
Roosters star Angus Crichton makes a rare public appearance with Aussie Olympian girlfriend Morgan Mitchell at the Dally M Awards
Angus Crichton was joined by his girlfriend Morgan Mitchell at the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday in a rare public appearance for the sporting couple. The Roosters second-row forward, 26, looked loved-up with the Olympic sprinter, 27, as they walked the red carpet for the NRL's night of nights.
