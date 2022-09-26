ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bizneworleans.com

OnPath FCU Names Joseph DiTommaso Northshore Community President

As Northshore community president. DiTommaso is responsible for the growth and expansion of the St. Tammany parish market for OnPath as well as promoting brand awareness through community involvement and advocacy. “Joe knows just about everyone on the Northshore,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “And as we continue...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port NOLA CEO Says Business is Booming but Competition is Fierce

NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 29, Brandy D. Christian, CEO of the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, delivered the 2022 State of the Port address highlighting successes across the Port’s four lines of business — cruise, rail, industrial real estate and cargo — and the completion of several maritime infrastructure projects.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
canalstreetbeat.com

Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼

Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers. “It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Bordelon says he started working...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Parish-Wide Bingo

The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host a parish-wide bingo for all Terrebonne Parish Residents who are 60 years old and up. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 8:30am – 3pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street. All participants must be present by 10am. Music will be provided by Larry White.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Awarded $5M to Find Out If Recycled Glass Can Help Save Wetlands

NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. For the past 12 months, Tulane University scientists and engineers have been working almost nonstop to prove that sand made from recycled glass can help prevent coastal land loss. They’ve shown that the material can grow native marsh grasses and willow trees, is non-toxic to marine life and can resist erosion better than silt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Loyola’s Donnelley Center Forms Advisory Board

NEW ORLEANS — The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communication, an award-winning student-run agency at Loyola University New Orleans, announced the formation and members of its advisory board for the upcoming semester. The advisory board’s mission is to support the Donnelley Center and its students as they create...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital New Orleans to Build ‘Walker’s Imaginarium’

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans and nonprofit group Kids Join the Fight have announced plans to build a 12,000-square-foot enrichment center located on the hospital’s main campus. The center is named ‘Walker’s Imaginarium’ in memory of Walker Beery, who launched Kids Join the Fight before succumbing to pediatric brain cancer in September 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

