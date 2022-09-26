Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
bizneworleans.com
OnPath FCU Names Joseph DiTommaso Northshore Community President
As Northshore community president. DiTommaso is responsible for the growth and expansion of the St. Tammany parish market for OnPath as well as promoting brand awareness through community involvement and advocacy. “Joe knows just about everyone on the Northshore,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “And as we continue...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
cenlanow.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
bizneworleans.com
Port NOLA CEO Says Business is Booming but Competition is Fierce
NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 29, Brandy D. Christian, CEO of the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, delivered the 2022 State of the Port address highlighting successes across the Port’s four lines of business — cruise, rail, industrial real estate and cargo — and the completion of several maritime infrastructure projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
canalstreetbeat.com
Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼
Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
DOC hosts job fair to staff rehabilitation centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Corrections searches for employees to staff rehabilitation centers. “It can really be a positive environment, you just have to approach it that way,” explains Donnie Bordelon who is the warden for the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Bordelon says he started working...
fox8live.com
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Council on Aging to host Parish-Wide Bingo
The Terrebonne Council on Aging will host a parish-wide bingo for all Terrebonne Parish Residents who are 60 years old and up. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 8:30am – 3pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street. All participants must be present by 10am. Music will be provided by Larry White.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizneworleans.com
Greenfield Louisiana Partners with Contractor to Host Vendor Summit
WALLACE, La. — Greenfield Louisiana, in partnership with construction contractor Weitz, is encouraging local community members to register for a regional vendor summit by Sept. 30. The event will take place in October and details will be give to those who sign up. Greenfield Louisiana, a subsidiary of Colorado-based...
bizneworleans.com
Tulane Awarded $5M to Find Out If Recycled Glass Can Help Save Wetlands
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. For the past 12 months, Tulane University scientists and engineers have been working almost nonstop to prove that sand made from recycled glass can help prevent coastal land loss. They’ve shown that the material can grow native marsh grasses and willow trees, is non-toxic to marine life and can resist erosion better than silt.
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
bizneworleans.com
Loyola’s Donnelley Center Forms Advisory Board
NEW ORLEANS — The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communication, an award-winning student-run agency at Loyola University New Orleans, announced the formation and members of its advisory board for the upcoming semester. The advisory board’s mission is to support the Donnelley Center and its students as they create...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizneworleans.com
Children’s Hospital New Orleans to Build ‘Walker’s Imaginarium’
NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans and nonprofit group Kids Join the Fight have announced plans to build a 12,000-square-foot enrichment center located on the hospital’s main campus. The center is named ‘Walker’s Imaginarium’ in memory of Walker Beery, who launched Kids Join the Fight before succumbing to pediatric brain cancer in September 2021.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
NOLA.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
WDSU
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Louisiana to consider mandatory summer school in hopes of improving literacy rates
Changes could come to public school systems across the state. Education leaders say they are taking a direct approach on the literacy crisis
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
Entergy holding meetings to help inform Orleans residents on energy issues
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy will be holding meetings with the community in each district throughout Orleans Parish to give customers an opportunity to meet with employees and learn about energy efficiency, electric vehicle, bill management, and hurricane preparedness. The dates for the meetings are as follows:. Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
Comments / 4