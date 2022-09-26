Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Springfield man sentenced 66 months in prison for drug, weapon, and COVID wire fraud charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was sentenced to 66 months in prison on Tuesday for drug, weapon, and wire fraud charges. Demetrius Robertson, 30, of 2000 block of South 8th Street, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WAND TV
Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2021 homicide
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, in connection to a homicide from 2021. According to authorities, Dalton M. Obermark, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 for obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie. Obermark was...
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with first degree murder pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man charged with first degree murder plead not guilty in court on Wednesday. Adam Rich was originally charged with attempted murder in the case of Monique McKissic. McKissic was rushed to the hospital to be treated for blunt force trauma on August 14. Rich's...
WAND TV
Sangamon County grand jury indicts man in deaths of Springfield couple
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned a 13- count indictment against Mark N. Crites relating to an arson incident and the shooting deaths of Gloria and John Norgaard in their Springfield home. Crites was taken into custody by Gillespie Police on September 12. The grand...
WAND TV
Police: Man arrested for armed violence, burglary, weapons charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for armed violence, burglary, and weapons charges. On September 25 just after midnight, Springfield Police responded to the 2000 block of South 1st Street for a report of someone inside a building where the fire alarm had been activated. Police found...
WAND TV
Deputies seeking suspect after Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. They spoke to the man, who said a female...
WAND TV
Police & health officials warn parents of rainbow fentanyl risk to teens
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Health officials are warning parents of an alarming trend sweeping the nation, rainbow fentanyl. "I do worry about our children because they do dabble, they experiment. Even with the so-called 'good kids' there's peer pressure and with fentanyl it can take one pill," Joan Stevens Thome, the Director of Health Education for the Sangamon Department of Public Health, told WAND News.
WAND TV
Local superintendents weigh in on challenges facing districts
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Central Illinois superintendents are sharing their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing districts in the area. From teacher shortages to safety in the classroom, Champaign, Urbana and Danville's superintendents weighed in during Illinois Public Media's "It Takes a Village" forum Wednesday night. They said surviving the pandemic, social...
WAND TV
Richland program designed to address nurse, healthcare worker shortage
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To help address the nursing and healthcare worker shortage, Decatur Memorial Foundation awarded its largest grant ever to Richland Community College. In February, Decatur Memorial Foundation granted Richland Community College $3.2 million to expand the college's nursing and clinical programs over the next four years. Decatur Memorial leaders believe the grant will address the nurse and healthcare worker shortage in central Illinois.
WAND TV
Walk to End Alzheimer's - Decatur coming up
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Decatur is coming up on Saturday, October 8th in Fairview Park. Event Experience Chair, Veronica Logan stopped by WAND's studio to speak about the walk. Information about the walk, including volunteer and donation links, can be found at 2022...
WAND TV
The role of poll watchers in Macon County elections
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois' midterm elections are only 40 days away. It takes a lot of people and a lot of planning to run an election smoothly. One crucial group of volunteers is poll watchers. "The function of a poll watcher is they maintain a list of everyone who has...
WAND TV
Illinois' Old State Capitol accepted to National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois’ Old State Capitol in Springfield has been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round of applications, representing sites and programs in 13 states across the country.
WAND TV
Sept. 30 declared 'ADM Day' in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recognition ADM's 120th anniversary, Major Julie Moore Wolfe has formally declared this Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is a global agribusiness and nutrition company. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a...
WAND TV
Lincoln Land Community College awarded $5 million grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Responding to an urgent community need for paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), truck drivers, diesel mechanics and agriculture specialists, Lincoln Land Community College will renovate and expand its training facilities with the help of a $5 million federal grant. The expanded facilities will allow student...
WAND TV
9-29 High School Volleyball Highlights
(WAND) -- High school volleyball is in full swing and tonight WAND spotlighted two games. Check out the scores and highlights.
WAND TV
Shelbyville looking to build on best start in over 20 years
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features Meridian and Shelbyville. The Rams enter this game with an undefeated record of 5-0. That's the best start in program history in over 20 years. Not only have they not lost, they've dominated their opponents. Shelbyville's closest win this...
WAND TV
DMH partners with Hope Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital partnered with Hope Academy to promote health and wellness to students and families at the public school throughout the school year. “By ‘adopting’ Hope Academy this school year, we at Decatur Memorial Hospital are actively engaging in our hospital’s mission to improve lives...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
