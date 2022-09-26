DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Health officials are warning parents of an alarming trend sweeping the nation, rainbow fentanyl. "I do worry about our children because they do dabble, they experiment. Even with the so-called 'good kids' there's peer pressure and with fentanyl it can take one pill," Joan Stevens Thome, the Director of Health Education for the Sangamon Department of Public Health, told WAND News.

