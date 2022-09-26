First Flipside Fest wraps up, highlighting Garden City's rich 'artistic ecosystem'

Read full article on original website
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
You Need To Visit These Scenic Idaho Wineries This Fall
Look ahead at the October weather it's going to continue to provide us with some beautiful fall days. So, why not get out and continue to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and changing colors of the leaves while sipping on some great local wine. As my wife and I continue to...
Boise zoning code outreach efforts visit laundromats, Hispanic markets and coffee shops.
When the City of Boise began the once-in-a-generation massive effort to recraft its zoning code, officials knew that some fresh ideas for public outreach were key. Indeed, there have been a good number of roundtables and community forums, inviting stakeholders and the general public to weigh in on the opportunity. But the city’s Planning and Development Services tried something else … with great success.
Biz ‘Bite:’ 3 firms to pitch vision for Expo Idaho property to county commission
Following months of community outreach and engagement, Ada County Board of Commissioners has announced that three design firms will be presenting their visions on improving approximately 80 acres of the Expo Idaho property to the board 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The public presentations will take place in the first-floor public hearing room of the ...
Indian Creek Plaza has meant everything to Caldwell, but faces some challenges.
Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.
City of Boise re-writes zoning with more diverse representation
The city of Boise is re-writing its zoning codes, which is no easy task. The city’s codes have not been updated this way for over 50 years and officials wanted to get more diverse input from the people who live in the city during this process. Our Morning Edition...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Treasure Valley faces veterinarian shortage
If you've had to make a medical appointment for your pet lately, you may have noticed that it's getting harder and taking longer to get treatment. It’s not a fluke, there is a shortage of veterinarians around the country and it's getting worse. The Atlantic wrote this summer that by 2030, the U.S. will need 41,000 more vets than we have now. That can make spaying or neutering your pet a bigger challenge and a new study says fewer pets are getting fixed, which is leading to more dogs and cats at some animal shelters.
Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock
The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Death cap mushrooms are back in Boise
Over the weekend, the death cap mushroom was likely identified for the second September in a row in Boise. The extremely toxic fungus is a concern for parents and pet owners. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports what it is, how it got here and what to do about it.
Biz ‘Bite:’ BVA, D&B Supply break ground at North Ranch
Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) and D&B Supply broke ground Sept. 13 on a new 109,000-square-foot D&B distribution center at North Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. D&B’s soon to-be largest retail store began construction at the North Ranch site in 2021. Now, just a few hundred yards away, another 109,000-square-foot project has begun with an anticipated ...
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
World Record Gets Smashed At A Boise High School
While most people have their attention focused on football and fall festivals, a Boise man smashed a world record at a high school right here in Boise. David Rush, a Boise State alumni, recently attempted to smash yet another world record at the track of Centennial High School in Boise.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
Graffiti spreading through Kuna, Police seek answers
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Kuna Police are reporting several incidents of graffiti around the Kuna area. The damage has been extensive, marring many of the cherished outdoor parks and public spaces, including the pump house in the neighborhood near Nicholson Park. Kuna Police are seeking any information and help...
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
