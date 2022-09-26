Read full article on original website
Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette receives $45,000 grant
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Good news for Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette, they have received a $45,000 grant. That's all thanks to NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The grant specifically goes towards the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park field trips. Biztown helps to analyze financial literacy,...
Purdue Research to expand Rolls Royce building
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Board of Zoning Appeals held their monthly meeting Wednesday evening, and the Purdue Research Foundation was present at the public hearing part of the meeting. The Research Foundation was requesting a reduction in required parking at the Rolls Royce building. They were looking...
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
Logansport utility crew helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A group from Logansport is making the trip to Florida to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four linemen from Logansport Utilities will be helping restore power for residents and businesses in the state. The team is joining other linemen from across Indiana, including crews from Rensselaer and Lebanon.
Local firefighter helps with Hurricane Ian response
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter is in Florida preparing to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Lafayette Battalion Chief Toby Frost is one of about 90 members of Indiana Task Force One positioned on Florida's panhandle. Frost is a hazmat technician specialist for the group. The task force is an elite team capable of deploying to natural disasters anywhere in the U.S.
Harrison, Lafayette Jeff advance to Sectional Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeats McCutcheon 6-0 and Lafayette Jeff defeats West Lafayette 3-2 in the boys tennis Sectional Semifinals. Raiders Head Coach Chas Bradley was used to heading down the street to West Lafayette for sectional play, but this year her and her team get to stay at home.
School back in session after gym fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Classes are back in session at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette after a Sunday evening fire in the school's gym cancelled classes Monday. The fire started in the gym's mechanical room. It stayed contained there because of the room's cement walls. That room also...
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
IHSAA releases boys soccer sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released boys soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional. The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to...
September 28, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Patchy Frost with Eventual Near/Record Warmth Down the Road
Lake effect clouds gradually decreased today with breezy conditions from the north to north-northeast. This, after 37-46 (coolest southwest, warmest north due to Lake Michigan cloudiness & moderating effects of the relatively warm surface water) this morning with a few lake effect rain showers & even a few spits of rain from the lake as far south as Greater Lafayette.
REPLAY: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
County council approves removal of township trustee
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. Nour got in a silver...
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The two candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff took to the stage Thursday night at McCutcheon High School. Current Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith faced Republican challenger Jason Huber in an hour-long debate. The two candidates each answered about 15 questions. The questions were prepared by...
Lafayette volleyball players injured from crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six volleyball players from Lafayette were involved in a serious crash in Boone County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 650 North. Boone County Deputies say a backhoe was crossing US 52 and...
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
