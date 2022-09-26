ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday. The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday. Ian...
