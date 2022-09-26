Read full article on original website
Related
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Voice of America
EU Calls for 'Biting Sanctions' on Russia for Staging Illegal Ukrainian Annexation Referendums
European Union officials called Wednesday for “biting sanctions” on Russian trade, assailing Moscow for the “sham referendums” it staged in Ukraine as a pretense for an illegal land grab to change the border with its neighbor. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin-orchestrated...
Voice of America
Russia 'Tentatively' Approves Oil, Grain Exports for Afghanistan
Islamabad — Russia has approved a provisional agreement with the Taliban government to supply oil products, gas and wheat to war-torn Afghanistan, both sides said Wednesday. The Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, the special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, as confirming the deal hours after Taliban authorities reported details of the document.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
US Urges Americans to Leave Russia Quickly
The U.S. State Department expressed concern Wednesday that Americans with dual citizenship with Russia could be conscripted by Moscow to help fight its war against Ukraine. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the State Department said in a statement.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — BRUSSELS — The European Union’s 27 member states say they “firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation” of Ukraine’s territory. In a joint statement issued Friday shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the process of annexing four occupied Ukrainian regions, EU leaders said Moscow is undermining the “rules-based international order” and has violated Ukraine’s fundamental right to independence. They added that they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.” KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Putin’s annexation speech: more angry taxi driver than head of state
Russian leader’s rambling speech focuses on western sins and leaves key Ukraine questions unanswered
Voice of America
UN Chief Strongly Condemns Russia's Plan to Annex 4 Ukrainian Territories
The United Nations Secretary-General strongly condemned Russia’s plan to formally annex four areas of Ukraine in a ceremony on Friday, saying it is illegal and “must not be accepted.”. “The U.N. Charter is clear,” Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday. “Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state...
Voice of America
US Warns Putin Against Any Use of Nuclear Weapons
The U.S. has warned Russia that using nuclear weapons in Ukraine will trigger extraordinary consequences. Russia's Vladimir Putin said last week that if Russia was threatened, he was prepared to "use all the means available to us." VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
US Sanctions Traders of Iranian Oil
The United States imposed new sanctions Thursday against several companies that facilitate trade in Iranian oil and petrochemical products. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement and warned it would take more measures to apply its economic restrictions against the Islamic Republic. "The United States is committed to severely restricting...
Voice of America
US Charges Russian Oligarch Deripaska with Sanctions Evasion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska and two associates with conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions. Deripaska, 52, who is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 for...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia poised to Annex Parts of Ukraine
Why is Moscow choosing this particular time to hold so-called referenda in occupied territories on joining Russia? The United States announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine. And protests in Russia against President Putin’s mobilization continue.
Voice of America
In St. Petersburg, Russia’s Anti-War Movement Gains Its Voice
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalls, tensions have been unleashed throughout Russian society. Voices of protest are emerging, despite the government crackdown on dissent. The city of St. Petersburg, a center of opposition to the war, is again at the forefront of citizen unrest. Henry Ridgwell narrates this report by VOA’s Moscow bureau.
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Activists Express Solidarity with Iranian Protesters
A group of women’s rights activists in Azerbaijan staged a protest Tuesday in central Baku to express solidarity with demonstrators in Iran angered by the death of a young woman held by authorities for improperly wear a head scarf. The activists, gathered in front of the “Free Woman” statue...
Voice of America
Iran Conducts Missile Attacks in Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Washington/Kirkuk — Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan say casualties from Iran’s missile and drone attacks in the region have risen to at least nine deaths and 32 injuries. “The Iranian Islamic regime, by attacking the headquarters of Kurdistan freedom forces, is seriously attempting to divert the attention of people away from the revolution that is currently under way in Iran and East [Iranian] Kurdistan,” Khalid Azizi, the spokesperson of the opposition group Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told VOA.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:15 a.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a determined response, following what it called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream pipelines.
Comments / 0