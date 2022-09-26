EXCLUSIVE: Shereé Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas. Whitfield is best known to audiences as one of the stars of RHOA on Bravo, which recently concluded Season 14. The television personality is now looking to further her acting career, releasing a line of fitness products as well as continuing to grow her She by Shereé clothing line. Whitfield is one of the OG RHOA stars, holding a peach in the Atlanta-based franchise since it was established in 2008. Viewers were able to see Whitfield for the first four seasons of the reality series...

