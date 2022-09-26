Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Who Is Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Bailey? 5 Things to Know the Late Stylist Who Died at 25
Heartbreaking. Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s only daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died at the age of 25. The reality star, 45, announced her daughter’s passing on Sunday, September 25. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔,” Brooke captioned a series of Instagram photos with Kayla over the years. “This is not a […]
Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch
Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
'Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey's daughter dead at 25: 'This is not a goodbye'
"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey has shared that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, has died. She was 25. The reality star confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye," she wrote alongside two heart emojis and a dove.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama snubs cheating NBA star in new photos on son’s first day of school
TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama has snubbed the NBA star in new photos on their son's first day of school. The former Chicago Bulls player recently welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 38, eight months after the birth of his son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31. Tristan's ex...
NBA・
Paris & Prince Jackson’s Birthday Tributes to Their Father Michael Shows He Still Greatly Influences Their Lives
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson didn’t hesitate to honor their late father Michael Jackson‘s birthday, and the photos they shared are some of the sweetest we’ve seen. On August 29, Prince uploaded a series of throwback photos of him, his siblings, and their late father Michael to his Instagram for Michael’s birthday. Prince uploaded the photos with the heartwarming caption, “Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more, but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) In the first super-sweet photo,...
Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."
Tristan Thompson Takes Son Prince, 5, To 1st Day Of School In Rare Photo Together
The kids are headed back to school as summer comes to a close, and celebrity kids are no exception. Chicago Bulls player, Tristan Thompson, 31, showed that he is definitely ready for the morning school drop-off routine with a rare snapshot with his son! The ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared a sweet photo with son, Prince, 5, to his Instagram on Sept. 6, as he took his child to school.
KIDS・
RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’
Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones Confirms Pregnancy Amid Reported Briana DeJesus ‘Family Reunion’ Drama
Growing family! Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Bariki “Bar” Smith after fellow Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus publicly claimed she was. “Let’s be clear, I walked past both Roxy and Briana in...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Shereé Whitfield Signs With CGEM Talent
EXCLUSIVE: Shereé Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas. Whitfield is best known to audiences as one of the stars of RHOA on Bravo, which recently concluded Season 14. The television personality is now looking to further her acting career, releasing a line of fitness products as well as continuing to grow her She by Shereé clothing line. Whitfield is one of the OG RHOA stars, holding a peach in the Atlanta-based franchise since it was established in 2008. Viewers were able to see Whitfield for the first four seasons of the reality series...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody Split to ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown
Uncomfortable conversations. Sister Wives documented Christine Brown telling “angry” Meri Brown,Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about her decision to leave their husband Kody Brown. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 2, episode of the TLC show shared by Us Weekly, Christine, 50, was met with mixed...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Furious: Kody Brown Protects Robyn, Slams Christine in Season 17 Teaser Clip
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown defended Robyn Brown against wife Christine as the two discussed their marriage troubles in a season 17 teaser.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.“But...
Comments / 0