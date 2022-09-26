Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Iran Conducts Missile Attacks in Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Washington/Kirkuk — Officials in Iraqi Kurdistan say casualties from Iran’s missile and drone attacks in the region have risen to at least nine deaths and 32 injuries. “The Iranian Islamic regime, by attacking the headquarters of Kurdistan freedom forces, is seriously attempting to divert the attention of people away from the revolution that is currently under way in Iran and East [Iranian] Kurdistan,” Khalid Azizi, the spokesperson of the opposition group Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told VOA.
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Activists Express Solidarity with Iranian Protesters
A group of women’s rights activists in Azerbaijan staged a protest Tuesday in central Baku to express solidarity with demonstrators in Iran angered by the death of a young woman held by authorities for improperly wear a head scarf. The activists, gathered in front of the “Free Woman” statue...
Voice of America
Taliban Disrupt Afghan Women's Rally Supporting Iran Protests
ISLAMABAD — A group of women in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, Thursday staged what was the first demonstration in support of protests in Iran before being forcefully dispersed by Taliban authorities. The rally comes as nationwide protests continued in the neighboring country over the death of a young woman, Mahsa...
Voice of America
India Bans Islamic Group for Alleged Terrorist Involvement
New Delhi — India has banned an Islamic organization, accusing it of involvement in terrorism and calling it a threat to the country’s security. The ban on the Popular Front of India was announced Wednesday following a countrywide crackdown that saw over 250 of its members arrested in recent days. The ban includes the group’s affiliates and will remain in place for five years.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — BRUSSELS — The European Union’s 27 member states say they “firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation” of Ukraine’s territory. In a joint statement issued Friday shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the process of annexing four occupied Ukrainian regions, EU leaders said Moscow is undermining the “rules-based international order” and has violated Ukraine’s fundamental right to independence. They added that they will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia organized “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.” KEY DEVELOPMENTS:
Voice of America
In St. Petersburg, Russia’s Anti-War Movement Gains Its Voice
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalls, tensions have been unleashed throughout Russian society. Voices of protest are emerging, despite the government crackdown on dissent. The city of St. Petersburg, a center of opposition to the war, is again at the forefront of citizen unrest. Henry Ridgwell narrates this report by VOA’s Moscow bureau.
Voice of America
Ethiopian Security Forces Accused of Killing Civilian
Adis ababa — Ethiopia’s government-funded human rights commission says security forces killed dozens of civilians following clashes with rebels in the country’s Gambella region in June. According to the state-appointed rights body’s report published Thursday, the killings happened after an hourslong gun battle June 14 between regional...
Voice of America
NATO Vows Retaliation for Attacks on Infrastructure, Blames Sabotage for Pipe Blasts
NATO vowed retaliation Thursday for attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member nations, while strongly suggesting the rupture of two Baltic Sea pipelines meant to send natural gas from Russia to Germany was the direct result of sabotage. Ambassadors to NATO, the West's key military alliance, said in...
Voice of America
US Lets Tech Companies Increase Internet Access in Iran
The United States Treasury Department said last week it will permit American technology companies to expand their business in Iran. The goal is to increase internet access for the Iranian people. The Iranian government cut most internet access for its 80 million citizens following protests over the death of 22-year-old...
Voice of America
US Voices Terrorism Concerns in Afghanistan, Opts for Taliban Engagement
Al-Qaida’s former leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had freedom in the Taliban-controlled Afghan capital before he was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. “He was unquestionably a threat to the United States and he had greater freedom to operate in Kabul than from wherever...
Voice of America
Suicide Blast at Kabul School Kills 19
ISLAMABAD — A powerful suicide bomb explosion ripped through a packed classroom in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, early Friday, killing at least 19 students and injuring 27 others. Victims in the incident include girls. Witnesses and police officials said the bombing occurred inside the Kaaj Education Center in the...
Voice of America
UN Calls for Release of Russian Draft Protesters
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is calling for the release of Russians arrested for protesting President Vladimir Putin’s draft to build up Russia’s fighting capacity in Ukraine. Nearly 2,400 demonstrators reportedly have been arrested in various locations across Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s declaration last...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso: 11 Dead, Dozens Missing After Militants Attack Convoy
OUAGADOUGOU — Burkina Faso says an Islamist militant attack on an aid convoy has left 11 troops dead and dozens of civilians missing. The Burkina Faso government said Tuesday that armed fighters ambushed a 150-vehicle military-escorted convoy carrying supplies to the northern town of Djibo. It said at least...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Mural Artist Leaves US, Returns to Irpin Despite War
Irpin, a city in the Kyiv region, was under Russian occupation in March. Officials say over 70% of its infrastructure was damaged. When the Russians retreated, several residents started returning from abroad to help rebuild their city. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story.
Voice of America
Russia 'Tentatively' Approves Oil, Grain Exports for Afghanistan
Islamabad — Russia has approved a provisional agreement with the Taliban government to supply oil products, gas and wheat to war-torn Afghanistan, both sides said Wednesday. The Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, the special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, as confirming the deal hours after Taliban authorities reported details of the document.
