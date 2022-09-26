The following information was provided to BrownwoodNews.com regarding Wednesday’s 18-wheeler fire between Zephyr and Early:. On September 27th at 2:29 p.m. the Early Fire Department and Zephyr Fire Department were dispatched to 7100 Block of Highway 183/84 South for an 18-wheeler on fire with several grassfires in the ditch. The Early Fire Chief arrived on scene at 2:32 p.m. to find a 18-wheeler box trailer which was over 50% involved at the time of arrival. Highway 183/84 was shut down immediately for the safety of the firefighters and for fire department operations. The truck driver was able to disconnect from the burning trailer before our arrival and the truck was not damaged. The truck driver advised the trailer is completely full of furniture, household items and a motorcycle.

EARLY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO