Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Chamber of Commerce Sponsoring Upcoming Circus
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman, TX on Saturday, October 8th! Two shows will be performed under a real Circus Big Top. They will hold performances at 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your discounted advance tickets at the Chamber of Commerce office (218 S. Commercial) or online for $12 (Adults) and $7 (Child 2-12/Seniors 65 & up). Click on the following link to purchase online ... **http://cm-circus.square.site**
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25
Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluecats vs Goldthwaite, September 23, 2022
The Coleman Bluecat defense held a team scoreless for the second time this season on their way to a 61-0 district victory over the visiting Goldthwaite Eagles. Photo Album #1 of 2 (Coleman Today Photos)
colemantoday.com
Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
The Fiesta de la Paloma is this weekend, along with the crowning of the 2022 Miss Coleman County! There are eight young ladies from Coleman County that have entered the scholarship pageant this year. The 2021 Miss Coleman County was Andrea Hernandez. We wish all these girls the best of luck! Contestants are listed below and pictured above:
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
IN THIS ARTICLE
colemantoday.com
Fiesta de la Paloma is HERE - FRIDAY and SATURDAY
The Fiesta de la Paloma is DOWNTOWN COLEMAN THIS WEEKEND!!! Friday night will be cook-off check-in and Music downtown. Saturday will be an entire day of fun! The vendors, Pet Show, Car Show, cook-off, sales in the downtown businesses, cornhole tournament, and Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant are just some of the activities. The day will end with a Street Dance! Below are links to articles giving more information on several of the events:
colemantoday.com
DPS Releases Report on Fatal Accident in Coleman County
Two people were killed and one injured in a three vehicle crash 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84. The crash occurred Saturday, September 24, at 4:24 pm. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by Mary Francene Nix, 72 of Coleman, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 84 and steered left across the center stripe striking two motorcyclists head on who were traveling south on U.S. Highway 84. Pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Vickie Kemp were John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San Antonio, Texas. Ortiz was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson, FLHR motorcycle. Espinoza was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson, FLSTCI motorcycle. According to the DPS, Nix suffered an incapacitating injury/stable condition transported to Hendrick Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman
COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
brownwoodnews.com
Moving truck goes up in flames between Zephyr, Early
The following information was provided to BrownwoodNews.com regarding Wednesday’s 18-wheeler fire between Zephyr and Early:. On September 27th at 2:29 p.m. the Early Fire Department and Zephyr Fire Department were dispatched to 7100 Block of Highway 183/84 South for an 18-wheeler on fire with several grassfires in the ditch. The Early Fire Chief arrived on scene at 2:32 p.m. to find a 18-wheeler box trailer which was over 50% involved at the time of arrival. Highway 183/84 was shut down immediately for the safety of the firefighters and for fire department operations. The truck driver was able to disconnect from the burning trailer before our arrival and the truck was not damaged. The truck driver advised the trailer is completely full of furniture, household items and a motorcycle.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
colemantoday.com
Yolinda Weston, 61
Yolinda Weston, age 61, of Gouldbusk, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rockwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Continue District on Saturday Morning
The Bluekatts played Bangs on Tuesday in the second district match of the season. The energy and effort given by the Coleman girls on Tuesday made for an exciting match. Even though the Katts are currently 0-2 in district, there are plenty of district matches left to play, with Albany coming up on Saturday morning. The Bluekatts travel to Albany on Saturday with all three teams scheduled to play: JV white at 10am, JV Blue at 11am and Varsity at 12:00noon. GO BLUEKATTS, BEAT ALBANY !!! Below are scores and stats from all three of Tuesday's matches:
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
Comments / 0