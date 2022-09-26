ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Chamber of Commerce Sponsoring Upcoming Circus

The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman, TX on Saturday, October 8th! Two shows will be performed under a real Circus Big Top. They will hold performances at 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your discounted advance tickets at the Chamber of Commerce office (218 S. Commercial) or online for $12 (Adults) and $7 (Child 2-12/Seniors 65 & up). Click on the following link to purchase online ... **http://cm-circus.square.site**
COLEMAN, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25

Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced

The Fiesta de la Paloma is this weekend, along with the crowning of the 2022 Miss Coleman County! There are eight young ladies from Coleman County that have entered the scholarship pageant this year. The 2021 Miss Coleman County was Andrea Hernandez. We wish all these girls the best of luck! Contestants are listed below and pictured above:
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Auction#Bulls And Cows#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
colemantoday.com

Fiesta de la Paloma is HERE - FRIDAY and SATURDAY

The Fiesta de la Paloma is DOWNTOWN COLEMAN THIS WEEKEND!!! Friday night will be cook-off check-in and Music downtown. Saturday will be an entire day of fun! The vendors, Pet Show, Car Show, cook-off, sales in the downtown businesses, cornhole tournament, and Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant are just some of the activities. The day will end with a Street Dance! Below are links to articles giving more information on several of the events:
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

DPS Releases Report on Fatal Accident in Coleman County

Two people were killed and one injured in a three vehicle crash 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84. The crash occurred Saturday, September 24, at 4:24 pm. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by Mary Francene Nix, 72 of Coleman, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 84 and steered left across the center stripe striking two motorcyclists head on who were traveling south on U.S. Highway 84. Pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Vickie Kemp were John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San Antonio, Texas. Ortiz was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson, FLHR motorcycle. Espinoza was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson, FLSTCI motorcycle. According to the DPS, Nix suffered an incapacitating injury/stable condition transported to Hendrick Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman

COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
brownwoodnews.com

Moving truck goes up in flames between Zephyr, Early

The following information was provided to BrownwoodNews.com regarding Wednesday’s 18-wheeler fire between Zephyr and Early:. On September 27th at 2:29 p.m. the Early Fire Department and Zephyr Fire Department were dispatched to 7100 Block of Highway 183/84 South for an 18-wheeler on fire with several grassfires in the ditch. The Early Fire Chief arrived on scene at 2:32 p.m. to find a 18-wheeler box trailer which was over 50% involved at the time of arrival. Highway 183/84 was shut down immediately for the safety of the firefighters and for fire department operations. The truck driver was able to disconnect from the burning trailer before our arrival and the truck was not damaged. The truck driver advised the trailer is completely full of furniture, household items and a motorcycle.
EARLY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Yolinda Weston, 61

Yolinda Weston, age 61, of Gouldbusk, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rockwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
GOULDBUSK, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Bluekatts Continue District on Saturday Morning

The Bluekatts played Bangs on Tuesday in the second district match of the season. The energy and effort given by the Coleman girls on Tuesday made for an exciting match. Even though the Katts are currently 0-2 in district, there are plenty of district matches left to play, with Albany coming up on Saturday morning. The Bluekatts travel to Albany on Saturday with all three teams scheduled to play: JV white at 10am, JV Blue at 11am and Varsity at 12:00noon. GO BLUEKATTS, BEAT ALBANY !!! Below are scores and stats from all three of Tuesday's matches:
BANGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy