kcur.org
Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance
Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri may turn to private company for prison food service
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is considering putting a private company in charge of serving meals to Missouri prison inmates. Against the backdrop of low pay and high turnover rates among state workers, the Missouri Department of Corrections issued a request earlier this month for companies to submit proposals to cook and serve three meals a day to the state’s 23,500 inmates.
Columbia Missourian
Enough harm to Missouri teenagers. It's long past time to close Agape Boarding School
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s renewed efforts to shut down the deeply troubled Agape Boarding School in Stockton — and calls for federal intervention in the matter — are welcome developments in the long-running and disturbing case. Agape is an ongoing menace that must be closed, as...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri House approves income tax rate cut, but not for corporations
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to also eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning state scratch-off lottery games.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Evers: Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program helping over 48k households statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent utility payments statewide. Announced on Wednesday, the federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
