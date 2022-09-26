ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, MO

kcur.org

Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance

Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Columbia Missourian

Missouri may turn to private company for prison food service

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is considering putting a private company in charge of serving meals to Missouri prison inmates. Against the backdrop of low pay and high turnover rates among state workers, the Missouri Department of Corrections issued a request earlier this month for companies to submit proposals to cook and serve three meals a day to the state’s 23,500 inmates.
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
