In radio appearance, Bill Busch lays out challenge ahead for Husker defense
One of the top goals for Nebraska’s defense against Indiana is a simple one, according to defensive coordinator Bill Busch — just get lined up. With Busch leading the Husker defense for the first game after taking over for Erik Chinander, the Huskers will encounter an Indiana team looking to play fast and keep the Huskers on their heels.
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
A look at the Cornhuskers
Brian Christopherson from Husker247 talks about the Nebraska team that Indiana will play on the road tomorrow night.
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
saturdaytradition.com
New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland
• After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
Aurora News Register
No Saturdays off during football season in Nebraska
Saturday was a tire swing of different emotions, from scouting out Nebraska football’s future to living vicariously through another program’s success. Following two consecutive nights of high school football in person watching the Hawks rout Elba on the road Thursday night and looking on as High Plains suffered a heartbreaking fourth quarter defeat at home, could there be any other way to begin your Saturday morning than to get out of bed bright and early for the first snap of flag football on the home turf?
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
How have Huskers handled change in defensive coordinator?
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Two Big Ten volleyball power rankings
Big Ten volleyball conference play is finally underway, and in just a weekend’s worth of games, the league continued to solidify itself as volleyball’s deepest conference. The opening weekend featured upsets, thrillers and displays of high level volleyball unrivaled by other conferences. Heading into week two of conference play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank in the Big Ten.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
1011now.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. John Cook has a number of go-to players when the match is on the line. The Mash-Up: Week 5. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT. Watch the top...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
