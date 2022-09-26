Remembering Running Fence 50 Years Later: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Monumental Environmental Art Installation

“I’m out running trails in the Headlands, Mt. Tam or Muir Woods at least once a week, and Mill Valley is frequently my starting and ending point of choice,” says co-owner Ben Moore of his desire to open a restaurant in Mill Valley. Chef Brandon Jew (Mister Jiu’s) with third partner Anmao Sun are opening an outpost of their no-frills, family-friendly restaurant (the first is in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District) in the former Mill Valley Beerworks space in mid-September. Nostalgic Chinese-American fare the chef grew up eating, like kung pao chicken and crunchy cabbage salad, are the menu’s focus, reimagined with an eye on individual and environmental health and sustainability. Rice flour batter for sweet and sour chicken makes it extra crispy and gluten-free; only honey and organic pineapple juice are used as sweeteners; and sustainably grown, certified-organic palm oil from South America is used in the fryer. The vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly approach means sweet and sour cauliflower, mushroom ma po tofu and kung pao tofu are given equal billing and care. “There’s a rich history of adaptability, ingenuity and playfulness in this cuisine, and we hope to help carry that forward,” Moore says.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO