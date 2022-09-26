Remembering Running Fence 50 Years Later: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Monumental Environmental Art Installation

Read full article on original website
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
marinmagazine.com
The Strangest Show on Earth: San Francisco-Based Art Collective The Residents at the Mill Valley Film Festival
Shrouded in a cloak of anonymity since their debut in the early 1970s, the San Francisco-based art collective The Residents remains one of the most prolific and enigmatic musical acts in the world. Known for experimental songs and albums accompanied by equally abstract imagery, the group performs exclusively in costume, their identities hidden behind signature masks, most notably resembling giant eyeballs. At this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF), they bring the one-of-a-kind experience that is their live show to the Sweetwater Music Hall.
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
marinmagazine.com
The Best Wine Bars in Marin and the Bay Area
Never have there been more intriguing places to catch up with friends over a glass of vino. These Bay Area wine bars stand out for their unique selection, fun vibe and more. Sit on a wine barrel at the bar and let the Spanish tapas and interesting wines of the world flow. If owner Jason Jenkins is pouring, spend some time downloading his encyclopedic knowledge of wine regions and styles — he’s got his favorites from around the globe and Sonoma County at hand — along with small plates of tuna paté or roasted artichokes with goat cheese. 122A Kentucky St, Petaluma.
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
marinmagazine.com
New In Town This October: Brandon Jew’s Mamahuhu Comes to Mill Valley; Burmatown in Corte Madera and More
“I’m out running trails in the Headlands, Mt. Tam or Muir Woods at least once a week, and Mill Valley is frequently my starting and ending point of choice,” says co-owner Ben Moore of his desire to open a restaurant in Mill Valley. Chef Brandon Jew (Mister Jiu’s) with third partner Anmao Sun are opening an outpost of their no-frills, family-friendly restaurant (the first is in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District) in the former Mill Valley Beerworks space in mid-September. Nostalgic Chinese-American fare the chef grew up eating, like kung pao chicken and crunchy cabbage salad, are the menu’s focus, reimagined with an eye on individual and environmental health and sustainability. Rice flour batter for sweet and sour chicken makes it extra crispy and gluten-free; only honey and organic pineapple juice are used as sweeteners; and sustainably grown, certified-organic palm oil from South America is used in the fryer. The vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly approach means sweet and sour cauliflower, mushroom ma po tofu and kung pao tofu are given equal billing and care. “There’s a rich history of adaptability, ingenuity and playfulness in this cuisine, and we hope to help carry that forward,” Moore says.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
marinmagazine.com
George Washington High Schools’ Controversial Mural Gets Examined in ‘Town Destroyer’, Screening at at the Mill Valley Film Festival
A heated debate emanating from San Francisco’s George Washington High School has been making national headlines for the past three years running. The controversy centers on a mural on the school’s walls depicting the life of George Washington, including images of his history of owning slaves and overseeing the slaughter of Native Americans for their land. Should the mural come down, or should we be honest about the brutality of our nation’s origins?
marinmagazine.com
Films for Good: The power of Advocacy Documentaries at the Mill Valley Film Festival’s Active Cinema Program
Too often, issues regarding healthcare, the environment, politics and racism go unaddressed, drowned out in the deluge of news and information pouring out of our TVs and smart devices every day. The power of call-to-action documentaries is that they offer shelter from the flood, giving us an opportunity to focus,...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
marinmagazine.com
The Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening: Celebrating a World-Class Park With Stunning Views in San Francisco
On July 17, thousands of visitors from all over the Bay Area trekked out to the Presidio to be the first to see the highly anticipated, years-in-the-making Tunnel Tops — a new, 14-acre stretch of public parkland built atop the two tunnels leading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.
sonomamag.com
From Marin to Mendocino: 10 Waterfront Bars to Visit Along Highway 1
There’s something about sipping a drink while gazing out at the ocean that makes us feel like we’re on vacation — even if we’re only a few miles from home. Summer may be over, but there are still plenty of mild autumn days ahead and miles of coastline to explore from the spectacular Sonoma Coast to Marin and Mendocino counties. Click through the gallery above to discover our favorite coastal dive bars, roadhouses and romantic bay view hideaways along Highway 1, from south to north.
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
Fleet Week returns to Bay Area steeped in military history
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Admiral "Bull" Halsey made a triumphant return under the Golden Gate Bridge after World War II, it was perhaps the most climactic Fleet Week in history. But the history of the military in the Bay Area started long before that, when the Spanish accidently wandered into the bay and instantly realized its value. In 1776, it was decided to establish a permanent Army post there. They called it "El Presidio de San Francisco." Historian John A. Martini says, with the mile-wide Golden Gate being the only opening to the Bay, it made for a perfect military situation."You...
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
marinmagazine.com
The Mill Valley Film Festival Lets Attendees Get Up Close and Personal With the Stars
Marin County has a magical effect on people. “You could be the most jaded Hollywood producer in the world,” says Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF) Executive Director Mark Fishkin. “But after 24 to 48 hours in Marin, you’re fine being stopped in the street by people congratulating you on your film, versus other festival cities where you’re taking a limo to go two blocks.”
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
sonomamag.com
Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County
The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
