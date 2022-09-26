ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Brooke Lynn Watts Named SWAC Newcomer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball has a student-athlete receive SWAC honors for the fourth consecutive week as Brooke Lynn Watts was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Watts was a significant contributor for the Rattlers in their sweep against Bethune-Cookman this past week of competition. She led the team with 15 total kills (five kills per set) during FAMU's 3-0 match win over the Wildcats.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Win HBCU Invitational in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M men's golf traveled to Braselton, Georgia, for their second event of the season and return to Tallahassee as winners again. The Rattlers finished with a team score of +25, defeating Chicago State, Tennessee State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Carolina Central, Florida A&M (B), and Maryland Eastern Shore.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Volleyball's Match Versus North Florida Postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M volleyball announces the upcoming match versus North Florida has been postponed due to weather. "Both FAMU and UNF's Athletic Directors, Coach Wright (North Florida Head Coach), and I have decided to postpone this Wednesday's match in the best interest of our student-athletes," said Head Coach Gokhan Yilmaz. "We will look to find a date to play the match that fits both of our schedules."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
famuathletics.com

Isaiah Major Named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M's linebacker Isaiah Major has earned his first SWAC honors after his performance in the 38-25 win versus Alabama A&M. Major led the Rattlers with 14 total tackles (10 solos) and one tackle for loss. Major and the Rattlers are scheduled to return to Bragg this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

FAMU Football Game versus MVSU Still Scheduled for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Athletic Department announces that Saturday's home game against Mississippi Valley State will be played as scheduled. "We are closely monitoring the projections regarding hurricane Ian and will continue to communicate with local and state officials, as well as the administration at Mississippi Valley State University, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference," said Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith. "We are looking forward to hosting the Delta Devils at Bragg Memorial Stadium."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee opened its doors Wednesday, welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away, Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County schools to remain open this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportsmic.com

Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans

Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
KATHLEEN, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Footman cashes in as a realtor

Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

