Brooke Lynn Watts Named SWAC Newcomer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball has a student-athlete receive SWAC honors for the fourth consecutive week as Brooke Lynn Watts was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Watts was a significant contributor for the Rattlers in their sweep against Bethune-Cookman this past week of competition. She led the team with 15 total kills (five kills per set) during FAMU's 3-0 match win over the Wildcats.
Rattlers Win HBCU Invitational in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M men's golf traveled to Braselton, Georgia, for their second event of the season and return to Tallahassee as winners again. The Rattlers finished with a team score of +25, defeating Chicago State, Tennessee State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Carolina Central, Florida A&M (B), and Maryland Eastern Shore.
Volleyball's Match Versus North Florida Postponed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M volleyball announces the upcoming match versus North Florida has been postponed due to weather. "Both FAMU and UNF's Athletic Directors, Coach Wright (North Florida Head Coach), and I have decided to postpone this Wednesday's match in the best interest of our student-athletes," said Head Coach Gokhan Yilmaz. "We will look to find a date to play the match that fits both of our schedules."
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Isaiah Major Named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M's linebacker Isaiah Major has earned his first SWAC honors after his performance in the 38-25 win versus Alabama A&M. Major led the Rattlers with 14 total tackles (10 solos) and one tackle for loss. Major and the Rattlers are scheduled to return to Bragg this...
FAMU Football Game versus MVSU Still Scheduled for Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Athletic Department announces that Saturday's home game against Mississippi Valley State will be played as scheduled. "We are closely monitoring the projections regarding hurricane Ian and will continue to communicate with local and state officials, as well as the administration at Mississippi Valley State University, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference," said Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith. "We are looking forward to hosting the Delta Devils at Bragg Memorial Stadium."
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
Florida A&M football set for third straight home game
The Rattlers of Florida A&M are fresh off their 12th straight win at Bragg, and look to add to that record as they welcome in winless Mississippi Valley State Saturday.
Wide Receiver Xavier Smith Named East-West Shrine Bowl HBCU Offensive Player of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith was named the East-West Shrine Bowl HBCU Offensive Player of the Week after his dominating performance in the 38-25 win versus Alabama A&M. Smith finished with eight receptions for 96 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the win. Smith and...
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the forecasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee opened its doors Wednesday, welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away, Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
Leon County schools to remain open this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
Run Them HBCU Bucks: FAMU Students Sue State Alleging Florida Systematically Underfunds University
If one were to tell you that the Ron DeSantis-run state of Florida was facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that it treats HBCU funding like it’s a Black girl at Sesame Place, would you really be surprised? Well,
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
Footman cashes in as a realtor
Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
