Lasalle, IL

CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
starvedrock.media

Indictment Handed Down In La Salle Animal Cruelty Case

A grand jury believes there's enough evidence to pursue an aggravated cruelty to animals charge against a Mendota man. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was indicted Tuesday. He was arrested earlier this month after La Salle Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street about a suspicious dog death. Officers found a dead puppy wrapped in a garbage bag at the home. The female pup was about 4 months old and appeared to be a mix of German Shepard and Blue Healer.
MENDOTA, IL
FOX 2

Charges filed in the murder of St. Ann man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man. Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was […]
SAINT ANN, MO
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
wbrz.com

Twin Span bridge in Northshore partially shut down after crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two lanes of I-10 were shut down on the Twin Spans near Northshore after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to the crash along with Louisiana State Police. Video from the scene showed one car turned around to face oncoming traffic in the aftermath of the crash, while the other car involved was not visible.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground

Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO

