Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
starvedrock.media
Indictment Handed Down In La Salle Animal Cruelty Case
A grand jury believes there's enough evidence to pursue an aggravated cruelty to animals charge against a Mendota man. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was indicted Tuesday. He was arrested earlier this month after La Salle Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street about a suspicious dog death. Officers found a dead puppy wrapped in a garbage bag at the home. The female pup was about 4 months old and appeared to be a mix of German Shepard and Blue Healer.
Charges filed in the murder of St. Ann man
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Ann man. Terrance Washington, 32, was shot and killed on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Douglas Court. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said James Cody, 30, was […]
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago.
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
Mother begs ex-husband to reveal location of Christian Ferguson's remains at sentencing hearing
CLAYTON, Mo. — Theda Person looked at her ex-husband Tuesday from the witness stand and asked, “What did you do with our child Christian. Where is Christian?”. It’s a question she has been wondering since the 9-year-old special needs child disappeared while in her ex-husband Dawan Ferguson’s care in 2003.
5 years after fatal crash, accused driver still awaits trial
More than five years ago, Kaylee Priscu was driving on Interstate 270 near Dorsett when traffic stopped, except for a driver behind her with no license.
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
Family of Des Plaines boy pushed into Lake Michigan grieves, asks for privacy
On Monday afternoon, FOX 32 Chicago spoke briefly with a relative of the boy who understandably told us the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
wbrz.com
Twin Span bridge in Northshore partially shut down after crash
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two lanes of I-10 were shut down on the Twin Spans near Northshore after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to the crash along with Louisiana State Police. Video from the scene showed one car turned around to face oncoming traffic in the aftermath of the crash, while the other car involved was not visible.
Major Case Squad investigating murder of St. Ann man
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the fatal shooting of a St. Ann man.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
2 women shot, 1 killed in St. Charles apartment near casino
An investigation is underway after two women were shot and one was killed Saturday afternoon near the area of a St. Charles casino.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
starvedrock.media
Comptroller Susanna Mendoza visits Marion to talk about legislation to help the families of fallen first responders
MARION — Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza joined state and local officials at a press conference in the Williamson County Administration Building to talk about two bills being introduced in the Illinois House and Senate. Together with State Rep. Dave Vella of Rockford and State Sen. Christopher Belt of Swansea,...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Texas DPS trooper lands in hospital after Fentanyl exposure during car search
A Texas DPS trooper had to go to the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. DPS says the trooper got sick while searching a car in Bexar County. EMS gave the trooper NARCAN before taking them to the hospital.
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
