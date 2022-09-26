Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Raven’s Home - Episode 5.20 - Stylin' & Profilin' - Press Release
Raven's Home "Stylin' & Profilin'" Booker gets Raven's permission to drive his car to a school event, and things go well until he has an eye-opening encounter with a cop. Meanwhile, Victor breaks Alice's doll and scrambles to make amends.
Step Up - Episode 3.02 - Ain’t Goin’ Let Up - Press Release
EPISODE 302 – “AIN’T GON’ LET UP”. A troubled Rigo must choose between abandoning the lucrative tour or headline the tour to help rescue the man who possibly murdered his father. With his lifelong friend and supporter Poppy by his side, he turns the tables on Sage and Collette just when they are most vulnerable. As friendship blossoms between Odalie and Angel, Odalie finds understanding and courage to purchase her own house, leaving Davis in the cold. Busted for selling drugs, Marquise is approached by D.A. Erin Baxter to help take Sage Odom down.
Walker - Episode 3.03 - Rubber Meets the Road - Press Release
HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward but Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#303).
The Equalizer - Episode 3.02 - Where There's Smoke - Promotional Photos + Press Release
THE TEAM HELPS AN NYPD FIREFIGHTER’S DAUGHTER AFTER HER FATHER SUDDENLY GOES MISSING, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, OCT. 9. “Where There’s Smoke” – The team helps an NYPD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing. Also, Aunt Vi and Delilah continue to cope after McCall’s abduction, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
