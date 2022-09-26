ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.02 - Change of Perspective - Press Release

The Good Doctor: Change of Perspective (10/10) “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Step Up - Episode 3.02 - Ain’t Goin’ Let Up - Press Release

EPISODE 302 – “AIN’T GON’ LET UP”. A troubled Rigo must choose between abandoning the lucrative tour or headline the tour to help rescue the man who possibly murdered his father. With his lifelong friend and supporter Poppy by his side, he turns the tables on Sage and Collette just when they are most vulnerable. As friendship blossoms between Odalie and Angel, Odalie finds understanding and courage to purchase her own house, leaving Davis in the cold. Busted for selling drugs, Marquise is approached by D.A. Erin Baxter to help take Sage Odom down.
The Recruit - First Look Promotional Photos, Press Release + Release Date

THE RECRUIT centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.
Walker - Episode 3.03 - Rubber Meets the Road - Press Release

HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward but Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#303).
All American - Episode 5.02 - Don't Sweat the Technique - Press Release

“Don’t Sweat the Technique” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) THE HARD TRUTH – With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Coop (Bre-Z) to embrace college life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Billy’s (Taye Diggs) suspicions about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience (Chelsea Tavares) off-guard. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) struggles with trying to be JJ’s coach and maintaining their friendship. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#502). Original airdate 10/17/2022.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.02 - Where There's Smoke - Promotional Photos + Press Release

THE TEAM HELPS AN NYPD FIREFIGHTER’S DAUGHTER AFTER HER FATHER SUDDENLY GOES MISSING, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, OCT. 9. “Where There’s Smoke” – The team helps an NYPD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing. Also, Aunt Vi and Delilah continue to cope after McCall’s abduction, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Leverage: Redemption - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date

The rich and powerful take what they want...and the Leverage team is back to take them down!. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last 8 years. It’s become easier–and sometimes legal–for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.
