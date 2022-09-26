EPISODE 302 – “AIN’T GON’ LET UP”. A troubled Rigo must choose between abandoning the lucrative tour or headline the tour to help rescue the man who possibly murdered his father. With his lifelong friend and supporter Poppy by his side, he turns the tables on Sage and Collette just when they are most vulnerable. As friendship blossoms between Odalie and Angel, Odalie finds understanding and courage to purchase her own house, leaving Davis in the cold. Busted for selling drugs, Marquise is approached by D.A. Erin Baxter to help take Sage Odom down.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO